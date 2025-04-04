"Vic made an appearance & I was dying": Fans adore Vic Schaefer doing the Price Tag TikTok trend with Madison Booker and Taylor Jones

Vic Schaefer's No. 1 seed Texas is all set to take on SEC rivals South Carolina in the Final Four of the 2025 March Madness on Friday. The Longhorns have enjoyed an incredible run this season and will look to book their first championship game since 1986.

Before the tip-off, Texas players Taylor Jones and Madison Booker enjoyed some time making funny TikToks. They joined in the latest trend with Jessie J's song 'Price Tag', where one person will mouth the lyrics while another acts out certain actions.

A fan reposted the video on X on Thursday and wrote in the caption:

"THIS TEAM 😭🤘🏼 #HookEm"

In the video, Jones mouthed the lyrics while Booker acted out some of the words. Coach Vic Schaefer pops in towards the end for a funny moment and fans reacted to this in the comments.

"I saw this on IG earlier and was howling… then Vic made an appearance and I was dying. 😂."

"He’s having so much fun 😭," another wrote.

"100% agree the video was awesome seeing Taylor and Madison but then once they added Vic, it took it to a whole different level! Love this team," one fan commented.

Fans in the comments were happy that the Texas players were enjoying their time and hoped for a national championship.

"Love that they’re loose and having fun," a fan commented.

"Finally we get to see them having fun in the final four!," another wrote.

"Take it to SC and Hook’em! Proud of you ladies and go get that Natty! 🤘🏼," one wrote.

Texas guard hopes to win the national championship for Vic Schaefer

Vic Schaefer became Texas coach in 2020 and has since led the team to the Elite Eight thrice. This is the Longhorns' first Final Four since 2003 and guard Rori Harmon spoke about the team's goals in an interview with Dallas News on Thursday.

“He’s why we came to Texas — because he knows how to win," Harmon said. “He’s quite legendary. We want it for ourselves, but we want it for someone (Schaefer), who sacrifices his sleep most times. We just want to do it for him.”

Texas played against South Carolina thrice this season; the first two times were during the regular season and then once during the SEC Tournament last month. The Gamecocks have the edge with a 2-1 record in these match-ups but the Longhorns will look to give it their all.

