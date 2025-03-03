Vic Schaefer salary: How much does Texas women’s basketball coach make in 2025?

Vic Schaefer has coached women's college basketball for more than 30 years. He coached Sam Houston State from 1990-1997, served as assistant and associate head coach at Arkansas (1997-2003) and was the head coach at Mississippi State (2012-2020) before taking the job at Texas.

Ad

He has led the top-ranked Texas Longhorns (29-2, 15-1 SEC) to finish tied atop the Southeastern Conference regular season standings. Although the teams split in the regular season, fifth-ranked South Carolina (27-3, 15-1) will be the No. 1 seed in next week's SEC Tournament based on a coin flip on Sunday.

Vic Schaefer's team is preparing for the SEC Tournament after rounding up the regular season on Sunday with a 72-46 win at Florida.

Ad

Trending

How much is Vic Schaefer's salary in 2025?

In February, Vic Schaefer signed a contract extension with Texas until the end of the 2029-30 season, but the terms of his new deal will kick in at the start of the 2027-28 season.

Under his current deal, Schaefer's annual salary is $2.3 million, but his new deal comes with some adjustments to his current one. He will get an increment of $100,000 each year when his new deal starts at the beginning of the 2027-28 season, and it is projected that his earnings will hit $2.6 million by 2030.

Ad

Vic Schaefer’s incentives tied to team performances and other conditions

Vic Schaefer's contract has other incentives based on the performances of the team and personal achievements. If Texas wins the national championship, he will earn a $250,000 bonus.

A $50,000 bonus will be paid if the team secures either the conference regular-season title or the conference tournament title. An award of the National Coach of the Year also comes with a $50,000 bonus.

If all these criteria were met and achieved, Schaefer could be walking home with $2.65 million at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here