"Victim mentality": Lisa Bluder draws instant flak for "man's record" statement as NCAA gets caught up in Caitlin Clark fever

Iowa Hawkeyes' star player, Caitlin Clark, just broke the NCAA point record during a free throw in her regular season home game. She became the Division I all-time score leader and broke a record that stood for more than 50 years.

Clarke netted 35 points in the matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. This performance took her team to victory and also took her total career points to 3,685. She surpassed the previous record-holder, Pete Maravich, by the end of the second quarter when she hit two free throws.

As the record was being celebrated, it was also being referred to as breaking the men's record. In response to this, Lisa Bluder, head coach of Iowa women's basketball team, offered her perspective. She said:

"To me, you don't have to break the men's record to be recognized. You don't have to do that. I think breaking the record was significant but I don't want that to be the bar for women's basketball."

Fans reacted with a mixed bag of emotions to Bluder's statement, with opinions varying widely on X:

"Ah here we go with the victim mentality"

"It’s not just the mens NCAA all time record tho. It’s the all time scoring record for any NCAA basketball player. Now she holds the bar for men’s and women’s college basketball. That’s why it’s significant. Super simple."

“To be recognized, all you need to do is flop.”

Caitlin Clark's stats after breaking Pete Maravich's record

Iowa v Minnesota

After scoring 35 points in the matchup against Ohio State, Caitlin Clark now averages 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. She also has a field goal percentage of 46.5%. Her free throw percentage on which she broke the record is 85.1%.