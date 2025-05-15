VIDEO: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson enjoys brother Aythan’s first birthday bash

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson is known for her abilities on the court. She is expected to be the Tigers' best player next season and lead them to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. However, she also takes time to spend with her family whenever she can.
On Thursday, Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, posted a video on her Instagram story of her celebrating her younger brother Aythan's first birthday. In the video, Johnson, who has an NIL value of $1.5 million, is holding Aythan on a platform while a camera revolves around them as the music plays.
The celebration came a few days after Aythan's birthday, which took place on May 10. However, it appears they had a huge get-together with friends and family members. On Tuesday, Brooks made a long post thanking her family and friends for making Aythan's first birthday special.
"Aythan’s 1st birthday celebration was truly unforgettable! We’re so grateful to our amazing family and friends who came out to shower our little one with love. With over 100 guests in attendance, it was a beautiful testament to the village surrounding our child even in the rain."
"Since we didn’t have a traditional baby shower, we combined it with his birthday celebration, and it was wonderful to see everyone come together. Thank you for the generous gifts, heartfelt cards, and thoughtful posts your love and support mean everything to us!"
Flau'Jae Johnson prepares for her final NCAA season at LSU
While Flau'Jae Johnson is taking the time to celebrate her younger brother's first birthday, she is busy this summer. She is in the midst of offseason training for her final college season. Although Johnson was a star this past season, she will be expected to be the team's number one option next season. This past season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
That is an impressive stat line, but with Aneesah Morrow getting drafted into the WNBA, the LSU Tigers are losing their leading scorer. As a result, the extra responsibility of leading the offense will fall on Johnson's shoulders.
It will be interesting to see how Flau'Jae Johnson handles being the team's top scoring option. Although she kept up with Morrow in scoring last season, she will get more defensive attention because Morrow is no longer around to draw the attention of defenders.
