(Video) 1 day ahead of the NBA draft, VJ Edgecombe loses hooping challenge against OTE's Niles Neuman 

Baylor Bears star VJ Edgecombe arrived in New York for the 2025 NBA draft set for Wednesday at Barclays Center. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who is projected to be the No. 3 pick, appeared in a video posted by Overtime on Instagram on Monday.

He was accompanied by content creator Niles Neumann, and the clip started with Edgecomb teaching him a new move. The Class of 2030 prospect, who recorded 60 points in a game last year, joked that he wanted to reach 70 or 100 points.

"Get outside your defender's frame, now you gotta shift with me then I dictate," Edgecombe said.

The video also included a shooting competition, where Neumann challenged Edgecombe and said that if he converted the shot, he would get his shoes. Neumann dribbled the ball a few times before taking the shot and making it. He then untied Edgecombe's shoes and walked away with them.

Niles' brother, Noah Neumann, became the youngest American to play pro basketball in China. The 18-year-old guard decided to skip college hoops and suit up for the Macau Black Bears.

The news was posted by Noah on Instagram on May 15.

"HISTORY IS MADE… Noah Neumann is officially the youngest American professional basketball player ever to play in china," Noah wrote.

CBS analyst Mike O'Donnell compares VJ Edgecombe to Victor Oladipo

VJ Edgecombe declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season with Baylor. He averaged 15.0 points on 43.6% shooting, including 34.0% from behind the arc. The shooting guard added 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game.

One of Edgecombe's best games was the Bears' 70-62 win against Kansas State on Jan. 22. He recorded 30 points, three assists, one rebound and two steals on 8-for-13 shooting, and 3-for-7 from the 3-point line.

In an Instagram video posted by CBS Sports College Basketball on Monday, analyst Mike O'Donnell compared him to two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo.

“Every time I watch VJ Edgecombe on film,” O’Donnell said. “I just can’t help but see Victor Oladipo in his game. Except that I think VJ Edgecombe is going to be better than Victor Oladipo. Absolute stud. I think VJ Edgecombe could even get drafted as high as three.”

ESPN's mock NBA draft predicted Edgecombe to go to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3.

