Video: $12 million worth Dawn Staley initiates wholesome interactions with warehouse workers who made ‘Uncommon Favor’ possible

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley took a tour of a warehouse where her book, “Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three," was made. Staley has been busy during the offseason, taking a break from basketball to promote her new book.

On Monday, the Gamecocks' coach shared an Instagram video of herself touring the Simon and Schuster warehouse. In the video, she is interacting with workers to gain insight into how her book was made.

"Am peeps!" Staley wrote. "I may have 1 of the best jobs in the world but writing my book & touring the @SimonandSchuster warehouse gave me some incredibly fun insight into what goes into making a book – and they’re so close to Philly! Pick up UNCOMMON FAVOR to really give these workers some thanks!"

Staley's "Uncommon Favor" was released on May 20. The book follows her life journey, from her upbringing in the North Philadelphia projects to her glittering career as a basketball player and head coach.

“The name of my book is ‘Uncommon Favor’ for a reason,” Staley said. “I am favored by God with how my life has ended up.”

Staley, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is touring cities to promote her book. She toured New York and Columbia. The Gamecocks coach has also appeared on numerous talk shows, including "Good Morning America" and "The View."

She is expected to return to Columbia in late June to begin summer practices ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Dawn Staley recalls how she became a basketball coach

With three national titles as South Carolina women's basketball coach, Dawn Staley has solidified herself as one of the most decorated coaches in college basketball history. However, there was a time when she did not want any coaching job until athletic director Dave O’Brien talked her into it.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Staley revealed O’Brien first asked her to coach Temple University’s women’s basketball team over two decades ago. She initially declined the offer but eventually agreed after she was presented with a challenging task.

“He [O’Brien] walked me into the challenge of turning their program around, and I’m drawn to challenges,” Staley said. “I took the job two weeks later.”

In 2008, Staley took up a coaching job at South Carolina and transformed the women's basketball program into one of the best in the country. She led the Gamecocks to seven NCAA Final Four appearances, winning three, in the past 10 tournaments.

