Video: 5-star LSU target Oliviyah Edwards uses 6’3 height to slam down a dunk comfortably

Talented forward Oliviyah Edwards has made a name for herself starring for Elite Sports Academy. The five-star Edwards is the No. 4-ranked player in the country in the Class of 2026, according to ESPN, and has received several offers, including from elite sides like Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers.

Edwards also plays AAU basketball for the Northwest Greyhounds on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. She has become renowned for her dunking abilities after registering her first one when she was 13 years old. In a clip posted on Overtime Select's Instagram page, the 6-foot-3 forward drives with the ball to the basket and dunks on her opponents.

Oliviyah Edwards cut down her preferred destinations to Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and Washington. She has already visited several programs on her list, including the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans.

Oliviyah Edwards pushing recruitment decision back "as far as possible"

Despite taking visits to USC, South Carolina, LSU and one unofficial visit to Tennessee, Oliviyah Edwards revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated that she was not close to making a decision on which school she would attend.

"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," Oliviyah Edwards said. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer. I just want to have fun and be able to give my teammates a good experience, especially the younger group."

Edwards further revealed why she has continued to play AAU basketball despite garnering all the offers she has received so far.

"I already got what I need (in offers). I don't really need to play AAU," Edwards said. "But I want everybody else to get the (college) coaches to come and my team to get looks.

"To be honest, I just want to get better. It would be fun to do that (receive national acclaim), but I don't think that's a goal in my mind. In my mind, I just want to be prepared for when I go to college. That is really what I am focusing on."

Even as college basketball fans await Edwards' commitment decision, the talented forward has continued to garner national acclaim with her blockbuster dunks in the AAU circuit.

