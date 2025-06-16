Video: 6’11 16-year-old Juom Maker Bol impresses with variety of skills at NBPA top 100 camp

Juom Maker Bol turned heads at the NBPA top 100 camp. Despite being just 16 and part of the Class of 2027, the South Sudanese forward made a statement with his versatility and poise.

Bol showed off his skills during scrimmages, and a clip of his performance was posted on Slam High School’s Instagram.

The NBPA top 100 camp ran from Monday-Friday at Rock Hill, South Carolina. It is the premier event for elite high-school talent in the U.S. and featured 111 top prospects from across the country and abroad.

Bol, who plays in Spain’s Baskonia Academy, showcased his handles, sank midrange jumpers and showed timing beyond his years.

During the camp’s first day, scouts talked about his ceiling, with an On3 insider comparing his footwork and feel to top international bigs. He also noted that Bol could be a lottery pick down the line.

Bol was the only Class of 2027 invitee this year, showing how much faith scouts have in his potential. Already holding Spanish citizenship thanks to his time at Baskonia, he is garnering a lot of attention for his performances in youth tournaments. He averaged nearly a double-double at a minicup event.

Early scouting reports has him as a high-upside two-way prospect, as his length, agility and touch gives him a chance to be a modern stretch big. However, he is still developing, especially with his shooting consistency.

NBPA Top 100 Camp director Phil Handy and an array of NBA scouts had five days to evaluate him.

Juom Maker Bol receives award in Spain

In February, Juom Maker Bol was recognized as the best promising national junior in Spain. The forward received the award from Gigantes Magazine Gala, a specialized basketball publication in the country.

Already gaining momentum, Bol hopes to join his older brother, Paul Ater Maker, who plays for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. They have a youger brother, William Deng Maker Bol, who trains with Barcelona.

