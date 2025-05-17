VIDEO: ASU commit Last-Tear Poa says emotional goodbye to LSU as she celebrates her graduation

ASU commit Last-Tear Poa waved goodbye to the LSU Tigers last month, entering the transfer portal. The guard celebrated graduating from the university on Saturday, and her reaction was emotional.

Ad

Poa graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

The guard posted a series of images and videos from graduation day.

“Bye LSU 🥺,” Poa captioned a video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Poa's journey is not the typical one for most college basketball players. From Melbourne in Australia, the guard attended a junior college, Northwest Florida State, from 2020 to 2022. She earned an Associate of Science in AS Sports Management while playing basketball.

In her freshman season, Poa led the Raiders to an NJCAA National Championship and was the tournament's MVP. She averaged 23.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The guard made a strong impression during the 2021-22 season, earning FCSAA Player of the Year honors, with 14.7 ppg and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Ad

Poa was considered the top JUCO transfer in the country then and was eventually snapped up by LSU after entering the transfer portal, becoming the seventh Australian player in the program's history.

In her first year at LSU, the guard played all 36 games, coming off the bench in all but two as the Tigers won the NCAA national title.

She came off the bench for the most part in her second season with the Tigers, averaging 4.9 ppg and 3.0 assists per game.

Ad

In her senior season, she averaged 2.0 ppg and 1.9 apg before entering the transfer portal for the second time. Poa has committed to Arizona State for her final year of eligibility.

Last-Tear Poa fights for international athletes’ NIL rights

After she was denied the P-1A visa, Last-Tear Poa has taken the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to court.

The guard hopes to shine a light on the broader issue, creating awareness around the need for change in sports immigration policies.

Under her current visa, she is restricted to accepting employment “off campus, but only if the job is related to their major and if they first have special permission.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here