VIDEO: Azzi Fudd turns heads at former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers’ WNBA matchup

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd was in Atlanta to support former college teammate Paige Bueckers. However, Fudd became a spectacle herself, drawing fans who wanted to share a moment withnthe Huskies star.

With Fudd in attendance as the Dallas Wings faced off against the Atlanta Dream in College Park, Georgia, fans approached the UConn player during breaks. A post on social media howcased the fanfare.

Azzi Fudd's stardom grew after the Huskies' run to the title this year. She averaged 13.6 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists last season. She played her best in the Final Four, totalling 43 points in wins over UCLA and South Carolina. She also combined for six steals in both games.

Fudd will head back to Storrs for her final season of college basketball. She will be joined by Sarah Strong in the Huskies' quest for back-to-back titles, something no school has done since UConn won four straight from 2013 to 2016.

As for the WNBA matchup, the Wings suffered their fourth straight defeat to open the season, falling 83-75. Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Dream's Allisha Grey was the game's leading scorer with 27 points while adding five rebounds and six assists in a winning effort.

Azzi Fudd shows pride for Bueckers in courtside interview

During the Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream matchup, Azzi Fudd was approached for an interview. Fudd, a close friend of Paige Bueckers, was complimentary of the former UConn star.

“Just to be here now watching her live—it’s a moment of pride. I’m super proud of her,” Fudd said. "I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender. She’s also an incredible passer, and I think that part of her game was kind of overlooked last year.”

Bueckers, the first selection in this year's WNBA draft, averages 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals with the Wings. She leads the team in assists this season, proving Fudd's point about her passing.

The Wings have started the season losing all four games and they will try to get their first win this season on Tuesday, when they travel to Connecticut to play the Sun.

Azzi Fudd also mentioned she would be going back to Connecticut in about a week to start preparing for the upcoming season.

