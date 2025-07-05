Video: Baylor Women's basketball hops on EA College basketball 26 trend 

The Baylor Bears women's basketball team fell just short of a Big 12 Tournament title, losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in the championship game. The Bears also fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament to end the season with a 28-8 record.
On Friday, the Bears teased a trailer for next season by putting coach Nicki Collen's picture alongside her players on the cover of the EA Sports College Basketball 2026 game. They posted the image and the trailer on Instagram with the caption:
"You just love to see it 🏀🎮 #SicEm | #GreaterThan."
Here's the video:
The trend copied by Baylor of programs superimposing their teams on the cover of the popular game has been done by the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils as well.
Baylor Bears open season with a high-powered game
The Baylor Bears will have a high-powered matchup against the Duke Blue Devils at the Oui-Play in Paris to open their season on Nov. 3.
After the game was announced, Bears coach Nicki Collen revealed her delight at being chosen to participate in the tournament.
"Being chosen to open the season in an iconic city like Paris is an incredible honor for our university and our team," said Collen. "This elite event will feature top-tier competition and provide a global stage to showcase our program while continuing to grow the game of women's basketball around the world.
"It's a unique opportunity, both on and off the court, and I'm excited to share this experience with our student-athletes and staff as we create memories that will last a lifetime."
Next season's Oui-Play Paris will be the third year of the event and will involve the Vanderbilt Commodores and the California Golden Bears.
The first iteration of the showcase event saw the South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 100-71, while the UCLA Bruins beat the Louisville Cardinals 66-59 in Paris last year.
Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson also spoke about her delight in opening the season at the elite tournament.
“Paris! What an incredible city. I can’t wait to go back and open our 2025-26 season in Paris at the Oui-Play event,” Lawson said.
“Our team, our program and our university are so excited to be over in France and be able to showcase our team and our talent to start the season. We couldn’t think of a better place, a better country or a better opportunity to get our journey started next year.”
The Baylor Bears under former coach Kim Mulkey won their only meeting against the Duke Blue Devils at the Elite Eight of the 2010 NCAA Tournament to advance to the Final Four.
