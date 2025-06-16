VIDEO: BYU's AJ Dybantsa and 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes sweat it out as Team USA begins training for U19 World Cup

Top prospects, including AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes, were present at the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The USA Basketball Instagram page shared a carousel of images and videos as the athletes participated in a scrimmage on Sunday and head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the team.

The training camp commenced on Saturday also included college freshman athletes, including San Diego Toreros guard Tony Duckett, Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr.

Out of the 31 athletes in the camp, 13 have been a part of the USA Basketball junior national team and have 20 gold medals among them.

The final 12-member roster for the tournament in Switzerland will be announced before the team departs. The national team director, Sean Ford, expressed his confidence in the players.

“We are looking forward to the pool of players coming to Colorado Springs with the hope to represent the United States at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We are confident that we will build the best team to compete in Switzerland from this group of USA Basketball veterans and newcomers.”

Team USA has been put in Group D with Cameroon, Australia and France. They will tip off their tournament against Australia on Jun. 28. In the U19 tournament, the team has a 4-2 record against Australia, won six consecutive games against France with a 6-1 record and will play against Cameroon for the first time.

Basketball analyst gives his takeaway on AJ Dybantsa's performance in day one of the training camp

AJ Dybantsa is accompanied by other prospects from the Class of 2025, including Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., Duke Blue Devils signee Nik Khamenia and Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat.

On3's Jack Pilgrim was full of praise for Dybantsa after the first day's scrimmage.

"Down big in the final minutes of the afternoon session scrimmage, the BYU signee single-handedly led his team back to victory with not one, not two, but three separate clutch buckets with defensive stops and forced turnovers to pull it off."

AJ Dybantsa will be looking to win his third gold medal for the country after having won the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. He will be joined by Chamberlain Burgess and Xavion Staton at BYU next season.

