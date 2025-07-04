Video: Caroline Ducharme steps up as a leader for Geno Auriemma's UConn as she is set for a return to the court after 2 years  

Caroline Ducharme has not been able to play much for the UConn Huskies the past two seasons. She played four games in 2023-24 before getting injured. She then appeared in nine games this past season, but only averaged 3.7 minutes per game in those games.

However, heading into the 2025-26 season, Ducharme is set to return to the court full time. In a video posted by the UConn women's basketball Instagram account, Ducharme showed that she is taking a leadership role with the Huskies.

"Caroline supports all her Huskies, past & present."

In the video, Caroline Ducharme can be seen taking her teammates through various drills and keeping them motivated through the workout. Despite not being a consistent player for the past two seasons, she is still a leader for coach Geno Auriemma's squad.

Ducharme missed most of the past two seasons while recovering from concussion symptoms. She suffered multiple concussions during her first two years with the Huskies, which resulted in a buildup of brain damage that required special treatment. Fortunately, the treatment went well and she will be returning to full-time action as a fifth-year senior next season.

Caroline Ducharme speaks about her recovery and returning to action with the UConn Huskies

As a result of her struggles with concussions, Caroline Ducharme spent three months undergoing hyperbaric chamber treatment to repair her brain. Now, for the first time since her first summer with Huskies four years ago, she is fully healthy. Ducharme spoke about her recovery in a recent conversation with reporters.

"It's been good to actually be on the court, not be in the training room as much," Ducharme said. "But obviously, you know, it's an adjustment. You don't just jump back in and everything's perfect. So (I’m) just trying to give myself some grace and just kind of take it as it comes."

Ducharme then spoke about thinking she might never get cleared to play again.

"I think this past year was a huge step in getting cleared. And I didn't think that I would even get to that point," Ducharme said. "So, I would say this summer is kind of just seeing how far I can push it. And, you know, because I didn't think I would even get cleared, who's to say I can't continue to get better and continue to get back to who I used to be."

Caroline Ducharme was a highly sought-after recruit before injuries derailed her college career. So, the Huskies will be hoping she can get some of her old form back.

