[VIDEO] Class of 2026 prospect Jayden Slaughter leads Joe Johnson's EYCL squad to first win of the season

Class of 2026 recruit Jayden Slaughter will enter his senior year at Parkview High School next season. The 6-foot-6 small forward is playing in the Nike EYCL Circuit and representing the seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson's ISO Joe squad.

Slaughter led ISO Joe to its first win in the Nike EYCL Session 4, and some of his highlights were uploaded on Instagram by SLAM High School on Wednesday. The forward showed off his bounce, dunking the ball over the defenders and making sure to collect second-chance points. He was also seen hustling to steal the ball and convert points on the fast break.

"Jayden Slaughter just led Joe Johnson’s ISO JOE EYCL squad to a win to kick off Session 4 😈," the post was captioned.

The team tipped off the new session with a tight 68-65 win against the Ohio Buckets on Wednesday. The win bumped ISO Joe's record to 8-5 in Division B as they sit in the seventh spot with eight points.

They also secured a 77-65 win against Arsenal Soldiers in the last match of the third session on May 26. In that match, Slaughter scored 18 points on 9-for-18 shooting in 16:29 minutes.

For the team, Jayden Slaughter is averaging 11.6 points while shooting 51.1% from the field, including 11.1% from the three-point line. He also converted 70.0% of his free throws and recorded 1.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 15.6 minutes per game in 11 games.

One of his best games came in the 86-53 win against Team Progress on May 23, where he recorded 21 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 15:33 minutes. He shot 5-for-11 from the field.

However, it did not go as planned for his high school, the Parkview Patriots, as they finished with a 5-22 record and a 3-11 record in the Arkansas Section 5A Central Basketball League, where they finished eighth.

Jayden Slaughter has two offers from D1 colleges

Jayden Slaughter shared that he received an offer from the Jacksonville Dolphins on his Instagram on Apr. 30.

"I am blessed to receive my second D1 offer to Jacksonville University #agtg #wgs🩻 #llpops🕊❤️," the post was captioned.

This marked his second offer after the UAPB Golden Lions also sent him an offer on Jul. 25, 2023. The Class of 2026 recruit still has one more year of high school left before he makes a decision on his collegiate career.

