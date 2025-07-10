  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • [VIDEO] Class of 2026 prospect Jayden Slaughter leads Joe Johnson's EYCL squad to first win of the season

[VIDEO] Class of 2026 prospect Jayden Slaughter leads Joe Johnson's EYCL squad to first win of the season

By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 10, 2025 11:46 GMT
(Image via Instagram @bgajayden)
(Image via Instagram @bgajayden)

Class of 2026 recruit Jayden Slaughter will enter his senior year at Parkview High School next season. The 6-foot-6 small forward is playing in the Nike EYCL Circuit and representing the seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson's ISO Joe squad.

Ad

Slaughter led ISO Joe to its first win in the Nike EYCL Session 4, and some of his highlights were uploaded on Instagram by SLAM High School on Wednesday. The forward showed off his bounce, dunking the ball over the defenders and making sure to collect second-chance points. He was also seen hustling to steal the ball and convert points on the fast break.

"Jayden Slaughter just led Joe Johnson’s ISO JOE EYCL squad to a win to kick off Session 4 😈," the post was captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The team tipped off the new session with a tight 68-65 win against the Ohio Buckets on Wednesday. The win bumped ISO Joe's record to 8-5 in Division B as they sit in the seventh spot with eight points.

They also secured a 77-65 win against Arsenal Soldiers in the last match of the third session on May 26. In that match, Slaughter scored 18 points on 9-for-18 shooting in 16:29 minutes.

For the team, Jayden Slaughter is averaging 11.6 points while shooting 51.1% from the field, including 11.1% from the three-point line. He also converted 70.0% of his free throws and recorded 1.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 15.6 minutes per game in 11 games.

Ad

One of his best games came in the 86-53 win against Team Progress on May 23, where he recorded 21 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 15:33 minutes. He shot 5-for-11 from the field.

However, it did not go as planned for his high school, the Parkview Patriots, as they finished with a 5-22 record and a 3-11 record in the Arkansas Section 5A Central Basketball League, where they finished eighth.

Ad

Jayden Slaughter has two offers from D1 colleges

Jayden Slaughter shared that he received an offer from the Jacksonville Dolphins on his Instagram on Apr. 30.

"I am blessed to receive my second D1 offer to Jacksonville University #agtg #wgs🩻 #llpops🕊❤️," the post was captioned.

This marked his second offer after the UAPB Golden Lions also sent him an offer on Jul. 25, 2023. The Class of 2026 recruit still has one more year of high school left before he makes a decision on his collegiate career.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications