Video of Dan Hurley taunting Creighton fans resurfaces following "dunk" incident in ACC Tournament upset

Dan Hurley has established himself as one of the most successful coaches in men's college basketball in recent times. He has led UConn to back-to-back national championships. Now, the Huskies aim for a third consecutive NCAA title under his leadership.

Ad

However, Hurley’s recent behavior has stirred controversy, particularly after a video of him taunting Creighton fans resurfaced. This followed the "dunk" incident in the Big East Conference Tournament's matchup between Creighton and Uconn (71-62).

After UConn’s narrow 70-66 win over Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Feb. 12, Hurley was caught on camera waving goodbye to the home crowd and pointing to his fingers, saying, “Bye-bye, Two rings”, a clear reference to the Huskies’ consecutive national championships.

Ad

Trending

The video has gained traction online, particularly after a contentious ending in UConn’s recent ACC Tournament game. Podcaster Rich Hoffman shared the clip, commenting,

“Loser shit from Dan Hurley and UConn getting upset about that dunk. He did this at Creighton a month ago!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hoffman’s remarks suggest that Hurley’s actions after the loss were hypocritical, given his previous taunting of Creighton fans.

What was the “dunk” incident?

The controversial "dunk" incident happened during UConn Huskies' matchup against Creighton Bluejays, with the latter holding a comfortable 69-62 lead and the outcome already determined, Creighton secured a defensive rebound in the final 10 seconds.

Hurley signaled to his players to let the clock run out without fouling, but Creighton's Jamiya Neal had other plans, instead of waiting for the final buzzer, he sprinted down the left sideline and delivered a powerful slam with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Ad

UConn guard Hassan Diarra reacted immediately and confronted Neal, shoving him in the chest, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner quickly stepped in, separating the two players as whistles blew and both benches emptied onto the court.

However, Neal addressed the incident afterward, offering an apology for his actions.

“I got caught up in a moment of the game. Just a lot of emotions going on. So yeah, I would like to apologize for that,” Neal said. “I respect Coach Hurley and those guys over there. They're a great program, obviously, two-time defending national champs. And yeah, so I apologize. Just got caught up in a moment there, and I shouldn't have.”

Ad

As UConn continues its quest for a historic third straight national title, whether this incident will have a lasting impact on the team’s postseason run remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here