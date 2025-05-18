VIDEO: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders surprises fans with her latest hair transformation in TikTok video

NFL legend Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi, showed off a new hairstyle to her fans on TikTok. Sanders, who successfully stepped out of her family's famous shadow in Boulder, has been dropping content across her social media platforms in the off-season.

The Alabama A&M junior posted a video, flaunting a new hairstyle. The clip began with Sanders showing off her shoulder-length hair parted in the middle. Then she transformed into a blonde long island twist braids while she smiled at the camera.

Sanders played 26 games in her first season for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, averaging 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 23.3 percent. She averaged 3.9 minutes per game.

Before joining Alabama A&M, Sanders began her college basketball career playing for her dad at Jackson State (SWAC). She then played just one season at Colorado in 2023 before transferring.

Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders returns to YouTube

After a long absence, Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, will return to vlogging on YouTube, according to a report from Essentially Sports. Her last vlog on the platform was seven months ago.

The vlog called “Mother’s Day Vlog,” will give fans a sneak peek of her personal life, including her famous parents and brothers.

Shelomi has been carving her path through sports, mainstream media and social media. She is also a strong voice for those living with Type 1 diabetes, an ailment she has been managing since she was 13 years old.

Additionally, Shelomi is slowly taking over the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, signing historic deals with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and healthcare company Dexcom.

As Shelomi Sanders' career progresses, her father also has good news.

Following Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft selection by the Browns and Shilo Sanders' UDFA signing with the Buccaneers, Colorado signed Coach Prime to a new deal. Despite rumors of coaching the Dallas Cowboys, the job went to NFL assistant Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced Mike McCarthy.

With Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester and the Sanders brothers gone to the NFL, Coach Deion Sanders will focus on rebuilding the team through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

