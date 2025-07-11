Video: Duke hypes up Cameron Boozer's impressive display of strength at training

Cameron Boozer is already making his mark on Duke basketball. The five-star recruit has arrived in Durham for preseason workouts, and the Blue Devils are proudly showing him off.
On Friday, Duke men's basketball shared a video on Instagram of Boozer flipping a tire repeatedly as his new teammates hype him up.
"Strongman Friday💪," the Instagram story read.
X user @Bros_Underw00d reposted the video of Boozer so fans can continue to see the commit's impressive strength once Duke's Instagram story expires.
Boozer comes to Duke with high expectations. He is the No. 3-ranked player in his class according to ESPN 100. The talented power forward stands out for his scoring efficiency and rebounding expertise.
Boozer will be joined at Duke by twin Cayden, another five-star recruit who owns the No. 16 spot on ESPN 100. Cayden is a point guard known for his passing.
The twins played at Christopher Columbus High School (Miami, Florida) and with the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit. They also won two gold medals with USA basketball.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, will hone their skill sets at Duke beginning this fall.
Analyst discusses Duke's recruitment of Cameron Boozer and twin Cayden
No two recruits are the same, and Duke coach Jon Scheyer recognizes that. ESPN analyst Tim Donnelly discussed how Scheyer secured twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer on an episode of the radio show "The Drive w/ Tim Donnelly" on Wednesday.
"(Scheyer) talked about recruiting the Boozers and how it’s different," Donnelly said (Timestamp: 6:42). "Not only is it different because their dad is Carlos Boozer, but it’s also different because they’re twins and they’re coming in as a package."
Donnelly compared the recruitment of the Boozers to that of Cooper Flagg, who spent his sole college season with the Blue Devils before becoming the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft.
"You can’t pitch the Twin Boozers Duke in the same way that you would pitch Cooper Flagg, even though the taller Boozer and Flagg are two of the top recruits in their respective classes. They’re not the same," Donnelly said.
Recruitment can be a complicated process, but Scheyer's success in securing Flagg and the Boozer twins highlights his ability to alter his recruitment process to the individual player.
