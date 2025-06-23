Video: Dylan Harper receives massive show of love from Rutgers ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

After an outstanding freshman season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 6-foot-6 guard Dylan Harper is heading into the 2025 NBA draft as one of the projected top-five picks. His time at Rutgers may have been a one-and-done, but his impact will surely be remembered for years.

As Harper gears up for the next chapter, Rutgers’ men’s basketball page paid tribute to his memorable season with the team. On Monday, they shared a highlight reel featuring some of his best moments, including his electrifying plays, shots and clutch performances.

Harper featured in 29 games for the Scarlet Knights. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals. Thanks to his all-around contributions, Rutgers finished the season with a 15-17 record and placed 11th in the Big Ten.

The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Barclays Center in New York. Dylan Harper is widely projected to be selected No. 2 by the San Antonio Spurs, behind Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who many expect the Dallas Mavericks to take with the top pick.

“Getting in the best shape I can for the next level”: Dylan Harper on his preparations ahead of the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday

In an interview shared by NBA Future Starts Now on Friday, Dylan Harper opened up about how he’s been preparing for the 2025 NBA draft.

“Trying to sharpen up my handles and my shot,” Harper said. “Finishing and just getting in the best shape I can for the next level.”

Beyond his skills, Harper is also committed to physical and mental development.

“To just take in every day like a professional, like doing my workouts,” Harper said. “Pushing through the tiredness and really just mentally going through your day like never too high and too low, is what my mom says. So just always keeping that mentality.”

Harper was undeniably one of the top prospects last season. There’s no doubt he’s more than ready to take the next step in his career.

