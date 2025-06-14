Video: Ex-Miami guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder test out their golfing prowess against each other 

Former Miami guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder are done with basketball, but not with other sports. A recent post on their joint Instagram page showed that the Cavinder twins have taken up golf.

Ad

The post on Saturday was a clip of the twins swinging on the golf course to determine whose was better.

"Twin vs twin. Who's swing is better," the Cavinder twins wrote.

Ad

Trending

Since announcing their retirement from basketball, Haley and Hanna have been busy posting content to entertain their millions of followers. They first gained fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic when they joined the video-sharing social media platform out of boredom.

Since then, they rose from being relatively unknown players from Fresno State to popular social media influencers. Their massive following helped them become one of the first student-athletes to sign NIL deals following a supreme court ruling in 2021.

Ad

First signed by Boost Mobile, the twins have inked numerous lucrative deals with top brands like Under Armour, Raising Cane's, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Slate Milk and GHOST Energy, among others.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder working together despite living separate lives

Following their retirement from basketball, Haley and Hanna Cavinder chose to live apart from each other for the first time. Haley moved to Texas to live with her fiance and NFL star, Jake Ferguson. Hanna, who broke up with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, remained in Florida.

Ad

Despite their separation, they continued to work together to promote the Cavinder Twins brand on social media. Prior to their retirement, Haley and Hanna already revealed their plans.

“I think honestly it provides a different unique storyline," Hanna said in 2023, via Forbes.

"You can have somebody in the NIL space, and an athlete that's not in the NIL space, but we obviously are always going to work together. It's always going to be a brand of us together just because that's how we started off and, honestly, that's just what worked for us. Our niche is ‘the twins.’”

Known as major advocates of fitness and nutrition, the twins founded TWOgether, an app that helps those willing to take their fitness journeys seriously. They also promote their summer fitness program called TWO HOT to their millions of followers on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here