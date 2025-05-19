VIDEO: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder shows fans how she maintains her fit physique in "What's on my plate" video

Former Miami star Haley Cavinder works hard to maintain her toned physique through consistent workouts and a clean diet. Alongside her twin sister Hanna, she regularly shares glimpses of their fitness routines and meal habits with fans.

In a clip posted on the Cavinder Twins' joint Instagram account, Haley shared a "What's on my plate" video, taking fans through her diet throughout the day.

She captioned the video:

“full day of what's on my plate🙂‍↔️. To see growth + progress in the gym, you have to be fueling right! Proper nutrition is the most important part when you are trying to reach a physique goal!!!”

Haley gave fans a peek into her daily diet, showing how she balances fitness with everyday eating. She kicked off her morning with a Costa iced coffee, followed by a light breakfast. For lunch, she kept it simple with a protein banana cinnamon roll. Later, she turned to an AthleticsFit Miami prep meal for dinner and grabbed a mini rice cake as a snack after. She wrapped up the day with a protein Creami for a sweet, high-protein treat.

Haley and her twin, Hanna, help their followers achieve the best for their bodies by updating them on the best practices. They also launched a fitness app called TWOgether to help women in sports.

The app offers a variety of tools to stay consistent with their fitness goals, with a range of workout programs tailored to different needs, custom macro counts to help with nutrition, and detailed recipe guides for balanced meals.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder share the life philosophy behind their rise to success

Syndication: The Herald-Times - Source: Imagn

Billionaire entrepreneur Todd Graves interviewed the Cavinder Twins, where he tried to learn what it required to combine athletics with top business acumen.

Speaking on the video series “The Playbook,” Haley Cavinder opened up about a core philosophy instilled by their dad, who has played a major role in shaping who they are today.

"Growing up, our dad embedded into us at a very young age that it’s not a four-year plan. It’s a 40-year plan. Save your money and invest it," Haley said.

"And that’s always stayed with Hanna and me. We never touched our money with any NIL deal. The 40-year plan is what we always tell ourselves. So, yeah, that’s what it is. So talk to us when we’re 40."

The Cavinder Twins were the biggest NIL athletes in college, building a huge social media following that has helped their business.

