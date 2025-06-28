Video: Flau'jae Johnson and Audi Crooks perform rousing duet ahead of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup 

Flau'jae Johnson and Audi Crooks may not be teammates in college basketball, but they do share a great chemistry in music. Both players are on the Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA women's AmeriCup, but they still found time to showcase their musical skills together.

On Saturday, Johnson shared an Instagram video, which showed her singing a duet of "Dancing on My Own" with Crooks. Crooks played the piano as she sang along to a song's chorus with the LSU star. After the song, an excited Johnson revealed that the duo had a song together coming in the future.

"Audi Crooks Lady n Gents," the Lady Tigers standout guard wrote.

Trending

Flau'jae Johnson and Audi Crooks were invited for the trials at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado after an impressive 2024-25 season in women's college basketball. Johnson helped LSU to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and made the First Team All-SEC. She was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Crooks made history for Iowa State, becoming the fastest player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. She achieved the remarkable feat in 49 games and led the Big 12 Conference, averaging 23.4 points per game. Crooks also helped the Cyclones reach the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup will be held at the Center of Collective Sports in Santiago, Chile, from June 28 to July 6. The winner of the tournament will earn a place at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin next summer.

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Kim Mulkey's singing talent

Flaujae Johnson was left in stitches after LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's musical talent was shared on social media. Johnson took to X to react to a video of Mulkey confidently singing “I’m the happiest girl in the whole USA” while donning a cowboy hat.

"This lady not real I swear," the LSU star wrote.

Expand Tweet

Mulkey's performance was a throwback to a media appearance from the 2023 Women’s Final Four. In the video, Johnson revealed that Mulkey's preference for country music was non-negotiable and often made the team listen to it.

Flau'jae Johnson's bond with the Lady Tigers' head coach is well-known. The standout guard often disclosed how Mulkey was more than a basketball coach but also a mentor during her personal struggles.

Their relationship began when the former Baylor coach recruited the Savannah native as her first McDonald’s All-American signing at LSU. Under Mulkey's guidance, Flau'jae Johnson has flourished to become one of the best players in women's college basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here