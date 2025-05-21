Video: Former LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa poses in sparkly tiger print dress after her graduation ceremony

Last-Tear Poa graduated from LSU after three years at the university. The guard earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, celebrating her graduation on Saturday.
On Wednesday, she posted videos from her graduation shoot on Instagram, wearing a sparkly tiger print dress.
“Life opens up when you do,” Poa captioned.
The Australia native has spent five years in college across two schools. Poa’s first foray was at Northwest Florida State junior college, where she earned an Associate of Science in AS Sports Management degree, studying there from 2020 to 2022.
At Northwest Florida, Poa produced an MVP performance in her freshman season to lead the Raiders to the NJCAA national championship, averaging 23.0 points per game.
She continued to impress with the program, recording 14.7 ppg and 4.0 rebounds per game the following season, earning FCSAA Player of the Year honors.
Poa entered the transfer portal, and was considered the top JUCO transfer in the country. LSU won the race to sign her, and it was the beginning of another fruitful journey.
Poa won the NCAA national title with the Tigers in her first season, averaging 3.4 ppg and 1.2 rpg in 36 games. Her production improved slightly in 2023-24, notching 4.9 ppg and 1.5 rpg. However, her numbers dropped in her senior year (2.0 ppg and 1.0 rpg).
Poa decided to move again, and entered the transfer portal for the second time. She has since committed to Arizona State, where she will play her final year of eligibility.
Last-Tear Poa in a new-look Arizona State team
Arizona coach Molly Miller led the Sun Devils to a 10-22 record (3-15 Big 12) in her first season in charge of the program.
However, Arizona State has shown intent to be better next season from how aggressive it was in the transfer portal. The Sun Devils had several additions, including Last-Tear Poa from LSU, Marley Washenitz from Pitt and McKinley Brackens from UNLV.
Additionally, they brought in Kennedy Basham, a transfer from Oregon, and Heloisa Carrera from Ole Miss.
Other notable transfers include Gabby Elliott from Penn State and Jordan Jones from Denver.
