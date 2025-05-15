VIDEO: Former LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa shares glamorous “sneak peak” from the Tigers Stadium weeks after ASU commitment

Last-Tear Poa is yet to sever links to her former team, LSU women's basketball. The former Tigers star recently committed to Arizona State for her fifth year in her collegiate basketball career.

On Thursday, Poa shared a video on her Instagram story, which featured her posing for a shoot in front of the LSU stadium. The former LSU star rocked a brown plunging belly button dress.

"Sneak peak," she captioned the story.

Last-Tear Poa shares a "sneak peak" of snap at LSU stadium on IG story. Image via @lasttear_poa

Poa spent three seasons with LSU, where she won a national championship and made it to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight three times. However, she struggled for playing minutes in the 2024-25 season, starting 15 games and playing 10 or more minutes in five of the Tigers' last six games.

She became the second LSU player to enter the transfer portal, after Sa'Myah Smith. Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Amani Bartlett are also part of the five players who have left the program.

Last-tear Poa to help rebuild Arizona State in the Big 12

Former LSU women's basketball star Last-Tear Poa is heading to Arizona State for her fifth season in her collegiate basketball career. Poa decided to leave the Tigers after they finished in the Elite Eight of the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament.

A 2022-23 national championship winner, Poa struggled with playing time and disciplinary actions this past season. As a result, she could only average two points, one rebound and 1.9 assists on 24.5 percent shooting per game. However, the Australian native has one more chance to redeem herself in the coming season with Arizona State.

Poa, who is currently in a legal dispute over her NIL eligibility, is expected to utilize her experience as a veteran guard to help Arizona State to a better standing in the Big 12. The Sun Devils, now led by first-year coach Molly Miller, went 10-22 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 last season.

Last-Tear Poa will team up with former Penn State guard Gabby Elliott to man the defense as Arizona State prepares for a much-improved run next season.

