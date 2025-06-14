UConn women's basketball stars Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold aren't just a part of coach Geno Auriemma's key players, they are best of friends off the court. The two showed off their friendship in a social media post.

On Saturday, WNBA Got Game shared a TikTok video of Fudd and Arnold dancing to Swishahouse and Mike Jones song, "Rock Wit U Flow." Their moves were well choreographed as the two girls had fun together.

"New Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold TikTok alert 🚨," the post was captioned.

Fudd and Arnold were part of the UConn team that won the 2025 women's national championship title, alongside WNBA top pick, Paige Bueckers, and freshman star Sarah Strong. Fudd led the Huskies in scoring with 24 points and added five rebounds in the title game against Dawn Staley's South Carolina.

The senior guard also won the Most Outstanding Player honors for her performance, finishing her senior season with averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She waived her WNBA draft eligibility this year to return for her final season in her collegiate basketball career.

Arnold didn't have a glamorous season like her teammate, but she put up solid performances from the bench. The sophomore appeared in 36 games and averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. She also scored nine points from the bench to help UConn win the program's 12th national championship title.

Azzi Fudd signs new NIL deal with skincare brand

National Championship winner Azzi Fudd added another Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal to diversify her deals ahead of next season. Fudd, who was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, partnered with major skincare brand Paula’s Choice, as the brand's first college athlete ambassador.

Paula's Choice made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday, which showed Fudd using the brand's skincare wipes while training.

“I’m very new to beauty, skin care, all of that stuff, but a lot of my friends use [Paula’s Choice] and so I’d tried some of their stuff," Fudd told Glossy.

"So when they reached out, I was super excited. They have really amazing products. [It’s a brand I feel good to] put my name next to - something that I can be proud of and not embarrassed by and that I use and want to use."

Aside creating social content, Paula’s Choice is expected to sponsor Fudd's upcoming youth basketball camp, Hooping for a Cure, where she coaches young basketball players from elementary and high schools.

