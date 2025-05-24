VIDEO: Haley Cavinder tells fans to not "settle" as fiancé Jake Ferguson swoons over her stylish outfit

Haley Cavinder is thriving in love, and she wants her fans to know they deserve that too. One half of the famous Cavinder Twins shared a glimpse into the kind of love she receives from her fiancé in a recent video posted on social media.

In a TikTok shared on the Cavinder Twins’ joint account, the former Miami basketball star offered a look into her sweet relationship with fiancé Jake Ferguson, who currently plays tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

The video, posted Friday, started with Haley showing off her outfit of the day before stepping out when Ferguson walked in and immediately began complimenting her look.

Clearly proud and smitten, Haley added the caption: “Friendly reminder. Don’t settle; this kind of man is out there.”

Haley and Ferguson have kept most of their relationship private, but the moments they do share, like this one, give fans a glimpse into a connection built on support and respect.

Haley has been dating Ferguson since September 2023, the same year they met on social media, as the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in September 2024.

The couple got engaged last month and have been enjoying life together between Texas and Florida. Earlier this week, Haley finally moved to Texas permanently, posting her packing and unpacking video on social media.

The couple never misses an opportunity to cheer each other on, with Cavinder having attended Dallas Cowboys games, rocking Ferguson’s jersey.

Haley Cavinder’s fiancé Jake Ferguson posts snaps from offseason workouts

NFL teams have stepped up preparations for the new season with offseason workouts now in full session. Ferguson gave fans a look at a Dallas Cowboys session after posting snaps on Instagram on Friday.

“The field mouse is quick, but the owl sees at night,” Ferguson captioned the post.

After suffering some setbacks due to injuries and a mid-season change in quarterback in 2024 due to injury, Ferguson has been working on improving his game and adapting to the new offensive coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer.

With his partner Haley now in Texas permanently, the tight end should have few distractions in the new season.

