VIDEO: Hannah Stuelke's newest teammate, Chazadi Wright, shares memorable first-time experience

Chazadi Wright is doing some new stuff this season. She is transferring to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and before taking the court for them, she got her first tattoo.

Ad

On Sunday, the former Georgia Tech guard posted a humorous story on her Instagram account. In the video, the basketball player could be seen pointing around to show her the tattoo on the outside of her forearm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Because the tattoo is still under protection, the illustration was not clear in the video, but the player looks happy with the result.

On the court, Chazadi Wright averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets last season. "Chit-chat," as she is known, entered the transfer portal after the season and eventually signed with the Hawkeyes.

The 5-5 guard will join a familiar face at Iowa City, as former Georgia Tech assistant, LaSondra Barrett, also went to Iowa.

Ad

She will also be joining Hannah Stuelke. In her junior season, Stuelke averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hawkeyes. She stood second on the team in scoring, only behind Lucy Olsen, who now plays for the Washington Mystics.

A four-star recruit out of Wesleyan School in Norcross, Georgia, Wright still has three years of eligibility. She is expected to compete for a starting spot at Iowa, with Aaliyah Guyton heading for Illinois through the transfer portal.

Ad

In their first season following Caitlin Clark and coach Lisa Bluder's departures, the Hawkeyes finished with a 23.11 record. They were knocked out in the second round of the NCAA tournament by the Oklahoma Sooners.

Chazadi Wright could make an instant impact for the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have to make up for the losses of Olsen, who was named All-Big Ten in her last year of eligibility, and Guyton. That opens the door for Chazadi Wright.

Ad

Guyton was Olsen's backup last season and the first option at guard coming off the bench. Among the players returning to Iowa City this year is veteran Kylie Feuerbach, who averaged 6.7 points last season.

The Hawkeyes could use Wright at the backcourt, but will also have talented five-star recruit Addie Deal, who could also find extended playing time for Jan Jansen's squad.

Jensen, who was named Rookie Coach of the Year in her first season at Iowa, will have to adjust the roster for a second consecutive year, after the Hawkeyes lost their fair share of players last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here