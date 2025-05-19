VIDEO: Hannah Stuelke's newest teammate, Chazadi Wright, shares memorable first-time experience

Chazadi Wright is doing some new stuff this season. She is transferring to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and before taking the court for them, she got her first tattoo.
On Sunday, the former Georgia Tech guard posted a humorous story on her Instagram account. In the video, the basketball player could be seen pointing around to show her the tattoo on the outside of her forearm.
Because the tattoo is still under protection, the illustration was not clear in the video, but the player looks happy with the result.
On the court, Chazadi Wright averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets last season. "Chit-chat," as she is known, entered the transfer portal after the season and eventually signed with the Hawkeyes.
The 5-5 guard will join a familiar face at Iowa City, as former Georgia Tech assistant, LaSondra Barrett, also went to Iowa.
She will also be joining Hannah Stuelke. In her junior season, Stuelke averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hawkeyes. She stood second on the team in scoring, only behind Lucy Olsen, who now plays for the Washington Mystics.
A four-star recruit out of Wesleyan School in Norcross, Georgia, Wright still has three years of eligibility. She is expected to compete for a starting spot at Iowa, with Aaliyah Guyton heading for Illinois through the transfer portal.
In their first season following Caitlin Clark and coach Lisa Bluder's departures, the Hawkeyes finished with a 23.11 record. They were knocked out in the second round of the NCAA tournament by the Oklahoma Sooners.
Chazadi Wright could make an instant impact for the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Iowa Hawkeyes will have to make up for the losses of Olsen, who was named All-Big Ten in her last year of eligibility, and Guyton. That opens the door for Chazadi Wright.
Guyton was Olsen's backup last season and the first option at guard coming off the bench. Among the players returning to Iowa City this year is veteran Kylie Feuerbach, who averaged 6.7 points last season.
The Hawkeyes could use Wright at the backcourt, but will also have talented five-star recruit Addie Deal, who could also find extended playing time for Jan Jansen's squad.
Jensen, who was named Rookie Coach of the Year in her first season at Iowa, will have to adjust the roster for a second consecutive year, after the Hawkeyes lost their fair share of players last year.
