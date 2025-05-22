Video: Hansel Enmanuel pulls off ankle breaking move vs 2 players in impressive dunk

Hansel Enmanuel is flexing his skill set this offseason. The Austin Peay phenom played a pickup game at 212 Playground in New York City, and the sports club shared one of his impressive plays on Instagram Wednesday.
Enmanuel worked through traffic with an ankle-breaking move against two other ballers. He drove to the basket to finish things off with a dunk.
"@enmanuelhansel Came to NYC and put on a show🍿 He is Blind To Limits," 212 Playground's Instagram caption read.
Enmanuel is coming off of his second season with the Governors after beginning his college career with a year at Northwestern. The guard had his best season yet and averaged 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game this season.
He highlighted his defensive depth with 0.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. Enmanuel is a sharp shooter and averaged 62.2%.
The Governors guard is further honing his skill set this offseason, and his talents are on display in 212 Playground's Instagram clip.
Hansel Enmanuel is a one-armed star
Hansel Enmanuel has overcome the odds. The guard only has one arm, but that hasn't stopped him from chasing his basketball dreams.
When he was six years old, Enmanuel had his left arm amputated just below his shoulder. A cinderblock wall collapsed on him, and he was trapped under the wall for two hours. The damage to his arm forced doctors to amputate it.
“I really appreciate God to give me that life lesson in that moment because my whole mind, my whole body, everything changed since the moment that it happened," Enmanuel told WSMV.
Shortly after being released from the hospital, Enmanuel started playing basketball. The Dominican Republic native eventually moved to Florida to play at Life Christian Academy.
The guard dominated at the high school level and became a three-star recruit and the No. 22 player from Florida in his class, according to 247 Sports.
Enmanuel committed to Northwestern and has continued to thrive both on and off the court. Along with his basketball success, he has signed NIL deals with top brands including Gatorade, Adidas and Oakley. He has also built a fan base and has 2.8 million TikTok followers.
"Nothing can stop me. Never," Enmanuel said. "I could have a million things in my way. I'm never going to stop."
Enmanuel has made a name for himself in the basketball world despite his disability and is now preparing for his senior season at Austin Peay.
