Video: Iowa stars Kylie Feuerbach & Sydney Affolter have the time of their life at Germany getaway

Kylie Feuerbach and Sydney Affolter continue to enjoy the offseason together. The two have been touring five countries in the last 10 days, and have consistently updated their fans on their activities.

On Friday, Feuerbach posted a TikTok video, which showed her and Affolter posing for the camera in front of a gate in Germany.

The former Iowa teammates were key players of the Hawkeyes last season. While Affolter has ended her collegiate career, Feuerbach will return for her final year. The former Iowa State guard already confirmed her return, saying that she won't pass up on one more year of eligibility.

“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said in March, via The Gazette. “I would be dumb to not use my last year.”

Feuerbach began her collegiate career with the Cyclones, averaging 5.5 points per game. She has spent four years with the Hawkeyes but missed the 2022-23 due to a torn ACL. Last season, she averaged a career-high 6.7 points, along with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 38.0% shooting.

Sydney Affolter takes on grad assistant role at Iowa

Sydney Affolter will not play for Iowa anymore, but she is not yet done with the program. She accepted a position as a graduate assistant for the 2025-26 season, as announced by the university on May 19.

“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said in a news release. "It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started."

Affolter, who appeared on the “So You Want To Be a Coach” seminar at the 2025 Final Four in Tampa Bay, was an all-tournament pick, alongside Caitlin Clark, in the Big Ten Tournament and Sweet 16/Elite 8 Regional in 2024. She finished her Hawkeyes career with 128 games, including 44 starts. Affolter recorded 742 points, 641 rebounds, 223 assists and 39.2% from 3-point range.

Affolter was named Hawkeye of the Year, an award given to the Iowa player who embodied the program's "win, graduate, do it right" mantra.

