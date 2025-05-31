VIDEO: Iowa State commit Jada Williams locks in as she shares her on-court grind in the offseason

Jada Williams is locked in this offseason. The Iowa State commit is running drills to be best prepared for her junior season, and Grind House Basketball is giving fans an inside look. The Kansas City-based player development organization shared a video clip of Williams working hard on Instagram Saturday.

In the caption, Grind House Basketball's Marcus Walker highlighted exactly what Williams is focusing on.

"Locked in this summer with Jada Williams @cbg.jada24 — working on mastering the change of pace and speed🔁⚡️," part of the caption read.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arizona at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Walker gave a more in-depth explanation of what Williams' goals are and how her focus on pace and speed will translate to the court in a game situation.

"The goal: not just creating for herself, but making the game easier for everyone around her.🧠🏀 Learning how to shift gears and control tempo is slowing the game down for her — and when that happens, she's going to make the right play every single time," Walker wrote.

Williams is putting in the work this offseason and will look to be a star for the Cyclones next season.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arizona at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

What Jada Williams brings to Iowa State

Jada Williams is bringing her talents to Iowa State after two seasons at Arizona. She is a versatile point guard with impressive athleticism and experience.

Williams joined the Wildcats as a well-decorated five-star recruit. She was the team captain all four years at La Jolla Country Day School and won MVP or co-MVP each season.

She was named to the All-Conference, All-District and All-State teams for three years. Williams was a 2023 All-American for both McDonald's and SLAM.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arizona at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

The point guard made an immediate impact at Arizona and was a two-year starter. In her freshman campaign, Williams was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and was the third-highest scoring freshman in the conference.

As a sophomore, Williams bettered her stats in every major category and led the Wildcats in points (12.7 ppg), assists (2.8 apg) and steals (1.6 spg). The guard's 86.2% free-throw percentage was second in the Big 12.

Williams is a reliable top point guard with two-way capabilities and a high ceiling. She's continuing to hone her skill set this offseason before her junior season at Iowa State.

