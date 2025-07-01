Video: JuJu Watkins names herself alongside 2 monumental WNBA stars for her dream 3x3 team 

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins named her dream 3x3 team for the program. Watkins appeared in a podcast with five-star recruit Jesse Moses, which was shared on Instagram by Overtime Select.

Asked her dream team for the Trojans, the standout sophomore guard named WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Cheryl Miller, alongside herself.

"I'll probably do Cheryl, Lisa Leslie and then me. That would be cool," JuJu Watkins said.

Moses also named her own dream 3x3 team, including herself, Tennessee commit Deniya Prawl and Ontario Christian standout small guard Kaleena 'Special Kay' Smith.

"Deniya, she's cool. I mean, I never got to play with her before because she graduated. Me and Kaleena. I love her so much and she's super tough. So, I feel like that would be a great team," Moses said.

Here's the video:

JuJu Watkins has been busy since her premature exit from the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament due to a season ending injury . She showcased her coaching prowess in the Overtime Select Takeover event last month.

The USC star led Team JuJu to a dominant 3-1 series victory over Flau'jae Johnson's Team Flau’jae, winning the heated matchup with an overall 80-64 win.

JuJu Watkins' return to USC remains uncertain

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear in her leg during the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Since then, she has remained on the sidelines. It seems she's not returning to court anytime soon as she reportedly faces up to 12 months of recovery.

Watkins has been an integral part of the Trojans since arriving during the 2023-24 season. She helped USC to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and 29-6 overall finish that year. Despite her injury, Watkins became the fastest USC player to reach a 1000 points and also won the John R. Meyers Wooden award as the women's Best Player of the Year.

However, the Trojans will begin the new season without her. But coach Lindsey Gottlieb is optimistic that her team will enter the new season with a winning mindset.

“You have to adapt and change and allow players and really embrace players having these opportunities that they have, but still make it about the team and what looks like winning basketball,” Gottlieb said per HOOPS HQ.

“And I think they should expect us to surprise some people because our standards and our goals haven’t changed.”

With veteran stars like Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall drafted to the WNBA, Gottlieb will turn to a fresh talent like Jazzy Davidson, including Kennedy Smith, Kara Dunn and Jordynn Jones from the transfer portal.

