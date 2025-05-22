Video: Kansas Jayhawks' Hunter Dickinson enjoys $140M worth Kendrick Lamar's concert at SoFi Stadium

Hunter Dickinson finished his college career last season while performing well in the NCAA Tournament. He scored in double digits in all March Madness games, from five seasons between Michigan and Kansas.

With his college days behind him, the two-time all-American is enjoying his offseason in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Dickinson shared an Instagram story from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert.

Screenshot, via Instagram

The venue was packed, with Lamar, whose net worth is estimated at $140 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), performing alongside SZA. Lamar also headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Dickinson’s final college game was on March 20, when Kansas lost to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his five-year career with 161 games played and averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds. After the season, Dickinson confirmed that he would be spending time in Los Angeles to prepare for the NBA draft.

Hunter Dickinson leans into college vet jokes with LinkedIn partnership

Hunter Dickinson, who has long been the face of college basketball longevity jokes, is now in on it, officially. He announced a partnership with LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"Over 2,800 points, 1,500 rebounds and seven years of college eligibility, the NIL money has dried up," Dickinson said. "So I ended my career by doing what any other athlete would do, I got on LinkedIn."

Expand Tweet

In a humorous ad, Dickinson poked fun at his extended NCAA run, joking about having seven years of eligibility and finally stepping into the professional world. He recently earned a master’s degree in sports management from Kansas, and used the moment to build his professional profile, as he transitions beyond college hoops.

Dickinson was one of the most dominant bigs in the country over the past five seasons. His college journey is now behind him, just in time to put it on his résumé.

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

