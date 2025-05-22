Video: Kansas Jayhawks' Hunter Dickinson enjoys $140M worth Kendrick Lamar's concert at SoFi Stadium

Hunter Dickinson finished his college career last season while performing well in the NCAA Tournament. He scored in double digits in all March Madness games, from five seasons between Michigan and Kansas.
With his college days behind him, the two-time all-American is enjoying his offseason in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Dickinson shared an Instagram story from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert.
The venue was packed, with Lamar, whose net worth is estimated at $140 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), performing alongside SZA. Lamar also headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Dickinson’s final college game was on March 20, when Kansas lost to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his five-year career with 161 games played and averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds. After the season, Dickinson confirmed that he would be spending time in Los Angeles to prepare for the NBA draft.
Hunter Dickinson leans into college vet jokes with LinkedIn partnership
Hunter Dickinson, who has long been the face of college basketball longevity jokes, is now in on it, officially. He announced a partnership with LinkedIn on Wednesday.
"Over 2,800 points, 1,500 rebounds and seven years of college eligibility, the NIL money has dried up," Dickinson said. "So I ended my career by doing what any other athlete would do, I got on LinkedIn."
In a humorous ad, Dickinson poked fun at his extended NCAA run, joking about having seven years of eligibility and finally stepping into the professional world. He recently earned a master’s degree in sports management from Kansas, and used the moment to build his professional profile, as he transitions beyond college hoops.
Dickinson was one of the most dominant bigs in the country over the past five seasons. His college journey is now behind him, just in time to put it on his résumé.
