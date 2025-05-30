VIDEO: Kentucky's latest transfer portal addition Jayden Quaintance recreates Anthony Davis' wingspan snap

Former five-star prospect Jayden Quaintance entered the transfer portal from the Arizona State Sun Devils last month. He announced his commitment to coach Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats a few weeks later.

Quaintance had committed to the Wildcats as part of the class of 2024 under former coach John Calipari. However, when the coach departed for the Arkansas Razorbacks, he switched his commitment to the Sun Devils. Quaintance spent last season under coach Bobby Hurley but entered the portal and chose Kentucky once again, arriving on campus this week.

On Wednesday, in a clip posted on On3's X account, Quaintance recreated former Wildcats star Anthony Davis' wingspan picture from 2012. Davis stretched his arms over 10 Kentucky-branded basketballs in a black-and-white picture. He went on to be named the National Defensive Player of the Year and the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player while leading Kentucky to a national championship.

Jayden Quaintance tabbed to be a defensive star

Jayden Quaintance was the youngest player in college basketball last season (17 years old), and he still averaged 9.4 points per game on 52.5% shooting from the floor and 18.8% shooting from beyond the arc. He added averages of 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.7 minutes per game for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

In addition, he was the only player in the country to reach a combined 90 blocks and steals (27 steals & 63 blocks) in less than 25 games. For his stellar season, Quaintance was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team and All-Freshman team.

During an interview with "The Herald-Leader," college basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa tabbed the center to be a defensive star for the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

“When you take into account how good he was at Arizona State in year one, especially on the defensive end, and then the potential that he still has to reach that a lot of guys get to in year two, with his profile coming out of high school, the potential for him, especially on the defensive end, is just extremely, extremely high," Miyakawa said.

"I predict (Jayden Quaintance) to be one of the most impactful defenders in the entire country next year on a per-possession basis. He’s got all the tools to just be an absolute physical menace, especially on the defensive end."

Jayden Quaintance tore his ACL while playing for the Arizona State Sun Devils in February, and he had surgery in March. A Yahoo Sports report indicated that he will be back to full-contact basketball in September, just in time to be available for Mark Pope's stacked roster.

