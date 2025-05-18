Video: Last-Tear Poa celebrates LSU graduation in sparkly, cutout dress weeks after announcing ASU commitment

It was a momentous occasion for Last-Tear Poa on Saturday, as she graduated from LSU. She had a great celebration amid all the emotions.

Ad

In April, she entered the transfer portal and waved goodbye to the Tigers. The junior guard committed to the Arizona Sun Devils and will be a part of the rebuild of the Big 12 program.

Poa posted a video on her Instagram story wearing a sparkly black cutout dress.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

She completed her bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Poa became the seventh Australian player to represent LSU. In her three seasons with the team, she played with many stars but never became the primary piece for Kim Mulkey.

She was part of the NCAA Championship-winning team in her first season; however, she only averaged 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.5 minutes per game.

Last-Tear Poa could be a starter for rebuilding ASU

Last-Tear Poa only started 15 of 30 games for LSU last season. However, she has a good chance of changing that with Arizona State. Poa could be one of the main scoring threats of Sun Devils coach Molly Miller.

Ad

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

After ASU's 10-22 (3-15 Big 12) overall record last year, Miller was tasked with an overhaul, and recruited some good prospects.

Ad

Apart from Poa, the Sun Devils added Gabby Elliot and Jordan Jones. Elliot is a high-rated player and joins Arizona State as a full-time starter at Penn State. Meanwhile, Jones was also a productive starter, joining the program from Denver.

Even McKinna Brackens and Molly Washenitz are also key recruits for next season.

Many consider Poa as the a steal of the portal for the Sun Devils because of her skill set. She is an "old-school" guard who likes to run the offense and set up her teammates.

Last season, Poa averaged 2.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.0 rebounds on 24.5% shooting, including 22.7% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here