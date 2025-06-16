VIDEO: LSU commits Grace Knox, Bella Hines, team up with Amiya Joyner to try their hand at Top Golf

LSU Tigers signees Grace Knox and Bella Hines were accompanied by former East Carolina Pirates junior Amiya Joyner as the trio played Top Golf. Hines, the No. 30 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), shared videos of Knox and Joyner hitting the ball.

Ad

When it was Hines' turn, Joyner published a video on her IG story, which was reshared by the 5-foot-9 point guard. The stories were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by NCAA Noobita on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"word li bra," Joyner captioned her story and tagged Bella Hines with two laughing emojis.

Hines reshared with the caption, "definitely the best golfer in the group."

Before this, Hines also reshared a picture of coach Kim Mulkey, Grace Knox, assistant coach Kaylin Rice, freshman guard Jada Richard, Amiya Joyner and strength coach Thomas Lene on Wednesday.

Kim Mulkey in a workout session with Bella Hines, Grace Knox, Amiya Joyner and some coaching staff on IG story. (Image via Instagram @bellahines.3)

The point guard also spoke about her visit to LSU last year.

Ad

“The atmosphere in the PMAC is just crazy. It’s definitely something I’ve never seen before,” Hines said per LSU website. “Everyone is so supportive of girl’s basketball, and before I even committed, everyone was telling me, ‘Oh, come to LSU. This is the place you want to be.’

Joyner, who transferred to LSU on April 15, played three seasons for the Pirates. Last season, she averaged 15.0 points on 48.1% shooting, including 22.2% from behind the arc and converted 63.5% of her shots from the charity stripe. She also grabbed 9.2 rebounds, dished out 1.6 assists, stole the ball 1.1 times and recorded 1.1 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game.

Ad

One of her best games came in the 71-56 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Dec. 21, when she recorded a double double with 30 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. She also shot 13-for-20 and converted 4-of-6 of her free throws.

A look at Kim Mulkey's LSU going into next season ft. Bella Hines

Kim Mulkey's LSU was knocked out in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament last season. However, she has done some impressive recruiting as they go into the next season.

Ad

Apart from Bella Hines and Grace Knox, the Tigers also signed two five-star shooting guards, Divine Bourrage and ZaKiyah Johnson.

Furthermore, they also acquired MiLaysia Fulwiley from the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kate Koval from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here