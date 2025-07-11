Video: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reveals her favorite NCAA game she played last season

Flau'jae Johnson has revealed her favorite game of her junior season. The LSU guard discussed the memorable matchup in an Overtime Select interview posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Johnston High School (Iowa) guard Jenica Lewis asked Johnson what game from this past year was her favorite, and the Tigers star didn't hesitate with her answer.

"Probably the UCLA game, because I already knew what the stakes were, winning a ring," Johnson said. "Didn't go how I wanted it to go, but it was still my favorite game because of the competition, the strategy, the game plan, everything."

The Tigers and Bruins battled it out in an Elite Eight matchup during last season's March Madness. In the 72-65 loss, Johnson put up a season-high 28 points and added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. She shot 58.8%, including 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Johnson got candid about her feelings about the Bruins.

"Everybody knows I'm not a UCLA fan, never have been, never will be, but that was great comp," Johnson said. "We're now 1-1. ... Sometimes you gotta take your L. That was my favorite game, though."

Flau'jae Johnson throws shade at Duke HC Kara Lawson

Flau'jae Johnson won gold with Team USA at the FIBA Women's Americup, but she isn't completely satisfied with her experience. The LSU star shared a photo dump on Instagram after becoming a gold medalist. However, part of Johnson's Instagram caption stood out.

“Last but not least, thank you, Kara Lawson. Can’t wait to compete on 12/4!!,” part of Johnson's caption read.

Lawson, who serves as the head coach of the Duke women's basketball team, coached Team USA in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Johnson contributed 22 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists in a quarterfinal matchup against the Dominican Republic, but Lawson played her for just three minutes in the championship contest. The United States defeated Brazil 92-84, but it seems Johnson feels snubbed by Lawson for her minimal minutes.

Johnson will get the chance to prove her skill set to Lawson when their two teams match up on December 4. Lawson's Blue Devils will host Johnson's Tigers in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Despite a dominant quarterfinal performance, Johnson wasn't given the opportunity to contribute significantly to her Team USA squad in the title game. Her Instagram caption makes it seem like the LSU guard is looking for revenge when she next sees Lawson.

