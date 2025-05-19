VIDEO: Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder show off their fit physique as they tease their latest summer program

Former Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder mean business about promoting their Cavinder twins brand. The sisters, who recently retired from basketball, have been busy and revealed what they have been up to.
On Monday, the Cavinder twins shared a short clip of themselves looking fit in their gym wear on their Instagram story. Both wore identical two-piece red cropped tank top and black bottoms, white socks and white sneakers. Each twin also wore an identical red wrist band while holding an identical dumbbell.
"OUR SUMMER PROGRAM "TWO HOT" is coming June 1," they captioned the clip.
Hanna and Haley Cavinder are big advocates of fitness and diet. The twins founded their own app, TWOgether, and have been making concerted efforts to promote to millions of followers across their social media platforms.
Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins are no longer living together since they retired from basketball. Hanna, who reportedly broke up with college football star Carson Beck, remained in South Florida. Haley moved in with her fiancé and NFL star Jake Ferguson in Texas. However, the former Hurricanes stars still make time to team up to post content about their life updates on social media.
Hanna and Haley Cavinder reveal how staying positive helped to nurture their online community
Before becoming basketball stars, Hanna and Haley Cavinder were TikTok stars known for posting their life updates to their millions of fans. Now retired from basketball, the twins are focused on promoting their Cavinder Twins brand. This includes advocating for fitness and wellness through their app, TWOgether.
In a recent interview with Raising Cane's founder and owner, Todd Graves, on "The Playbook" video series, the twins talked about how social media helped them create a trusted community of followers.
"With social media," Haley said (Timestamp: 3:38), "there’s a lot of negative and there’s a lot of positive thinking. And I have learned that [you need] a community with positivity on social media apps. That’s what really helped us when we started our health and fitness side of things, really having a purpose in helping young girls who need help, whether it’s with nutrition or if it’s working out."
The Cavinder twins signed a NIL deal with Raising Cane's in 2023, when the fast food restaurant opened a branch in Miami.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here