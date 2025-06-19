Video: Mic’d up 4-star Amir Jenkins goes off for 20+ points in win for Watson

Four-star point guard Amir Jenkins was electric at the NY vs NY game on Tuesday, earning the Player of the Game award after leading the defending champion Team Watson to an 84-68 win over Team Gersh. Jenkins finished with 20 points and 10 assists in the victory.

On Thursday, SLAM HS shared a post on Instagram spotlighting Jenkins’ impressive performance during the game. The post included two video clips showing him in full control, blowing past defenders, draining threes, linking up effortlessly with teammates and finishing plays with authority. He was simply a real problem for Team Gersh throughout.

To top it off, Jenkins was mic’d up during the game, giving fans a front-row seat to some of his in-the-moment reactions and commentary on the court.

The NY vs. NY game is an annual basketball tournament that brings together top high school basketball prospects in New York City. This year’s edition will take place across seven different locations in New York.

Tuesday's game took place at Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica, Queens, featuring six different teams, including Team Watson, Gersh, Dyckman, Tristate, West 4TH and Lincoln Park. The next round of the tournament is scheduled for June 24 at Rucker Park in Harlem.

Amir Jenkins, like most of the other top high school prospects who featured in the NY vs NY game, is a class of 2026 prospect. He currently plays for the Worcester Academy basketball team in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last season, he led the team to a 17-7 record and won the NEPSAC AA Player of the Year Award.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Amir Jenkins?

Amir Jenkins’ talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by college programs across the country. The 6-foot-2 point guard currently holds 16 offers, with schools like Providence, Bryant, Albany, George Washington, Creighton, Maryland, South Florida, Georgia and Arizona State all looking to secure his commitment.

According to On3 prediction, the Providence Friars are clear favorites to secure Jenkins' commitment with an 83% chance. Next in line are Bryant University with a 6.6% chance, Albany with a 5.7% chance and George Washington University with a 4.7% chance.

With another year of high school basketball ahead, it’s still too early to predict where Amir Jenkins will land. He has ample time to collect more offers and carefully weigh his options before deciding on his college future.

