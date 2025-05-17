VIDEO: MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF JaMeesia Ford finds her rhythm ahead of the 2025 SEC Championship tournament

The 2025 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships is ongoing, and MiLaysia Fulwiley's girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, cannot wait to show what she's got. The Gamecock track and field star took to Instagram on Saturday to show her excitement at the event.

The post is a video of the former South Carolina Freshman of the Year dancing in her jersey.

"It’s SEC Championship!!! What events are you looking forward to the most ?? 😆," she wrote.

Ford began her collegiate career at South Carolina, where she became the NCAA 200 metres indoor champion. She was named the program's Freshman of the Year alongside her girlfriend Fulwiley, who won the award in the women's basketball category.

Both Ford and Fulwiley are known as a powerhouse couple. They first met at a women's basketball and track and field hangout in 2023 and struck up a close relationship. In March 2024, they officially announced their romance on TikTok. Since then, they have been supportive of each other's ventures, often on social media.

Fulwiley's recent transfer to LSU means the couple will no longer be representing the same program. But they will still participate in SEC tournaments and other regional events.

Jameesia Ford shows support for GF MiLaysia Fulwiley's commitment to LSU

Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring to LSU, a move fully supported by her girlfriend, Jameesia Ford. Fulwiley, a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal, announced the decision on Instagram on April 25.

"Geaux Tigers 💜💛," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the LSU jersey on Instagram.

Ford joined other followers to post her reaction, reflecting her full support of her girlfriend's next venture.

"WE LIKEEEE THISSSSS 💛💜!!!" The South Carolina track and field star wrote.

JaMeesia Ford reacts to GF MiLaysia Fulwiley joining LSU on IG. Image via @laywitdabutter

Fulwiley entered the portal shortly after South Carolina lost to UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament national championship. She had averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game in her sophomore season under head coach Dawn Staley.

Fulwiley will be playing her junior season with coach Kim Mulkey's packed squad, which includes Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and recent transfer stars Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner.

