VIDEO: Shelomi Sanders celebrates Father's Day with Coach Prime with special lakeside outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard Shelomi Sanders spent time with her father, NFL legend Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, on Father's Day, as evident by the latter's Instagram post on Sunday.
Deion Sanders uploaded a photo of his youngest daughter catching a fish by the lakeside, along with a video that shows how she did it. In the clip, the younger Sanders is seen catching the fish but refuses to touch it. This then prompted Coach Prime to pick it up himself as he hyped up his daughter afterwards.
"Happy Father’s Day to my dad we went catching today just before it started to storm. @shelomisanders," Deion Sanders captioned.
Shelomi has since reposted her father's Instagram post twice on her Instagram stories, sharing her own reaction to their activity.
In the first story, the 21-year-old added three emojis.
In the second one, Shelomi sent a strong message in connection with her dad's post.
"I don't do that fish holding," she wrote with a couple of emojis.
Shelomi's mother, Pilar, also reposted the Father's Day upload on her Instagram story with her own reaction as well as a photo of young Shelomi holding a fish.
"Been trying to fish for sooo long but she's still the same lol, that's my babeeee @shelomisanders," Pilar Sanders posted.
Shelomi Sanders greets her father, Deion Sanders, for Father's Day on her Instagram story
Along with their Father's Day fishing trip, Shelomi Sanders has also greeted her father, Deion, on her Instagram story. The Boulder, Colorado native compiled some of their photos together into the upload, with which she included a celebratory greeting.
"HAPPY FATHER'S DAY I LOVE YOU @DEIONSANDERS," Shelomi Sanders exclaimed.
Shelomi Sanders will now enter her fourth season of collegiate hoops with coach Dawn Thornton's Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the 2025-26 season. In the 2024-25 campaign, she averaged 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds in around 3.9 minutes in 26 games logged.
