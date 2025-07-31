Video: UCLA star Lauren Betts and sister Sienna Betts break out in dance as they gear up in Bruins jersey together for the first time 

The sister duo of Lauren and Sienna Betts will represent the UCLA Bruins next season. After a stellar high school career at Grandview High School, Sienna was ranked the No. 2 player in the nation, according to ESPN and On3's Industry Rankings. Her elder sister, Lauren, will now enter her senior year at the program.The sisters were seen breaking out in a dance in a Bruins jersey, in an Instagram story uploaded by the 6-foot-7 center.UCLA star Lauren Betts and sister Sienna Betts break out in dance as they gear up in Bruins jersey together for the first time (Image via Instagram @laurenmariebetts)Their story was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brys_Underwood.&quot;The Betts sisters finally weaaring the Bruins jersey together !!!! Go UCLA,&quot; the user posted.Here's the video:Both sisters are coming after exceptional seasons. In her junior season at UCLA, Lauren Betts averaged 20.2 points on 63.9% shooting, including 60.7% from the free throw line. She also grabbed 9.5 rebounds, dished out 2.7 assists, stole the ball 0.9 times and recorded 2.9 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game in 30 games.Her younger sister, Sienna Betts, led her school to a 25-3 record and 8-0 record in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League and led them to the CHSAA Girls Basketball state title.In four seasons at the Wolves, the 6-foot-4 power forward averaged a double double with 19.3 ppg, 4.1 apg, 14.4 rpg, 1.7 spg and 3.1 bpg in 105 games. She was also awarded the 2025 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year and named the MVP of the prestigious McDonald's All-American team.The Bruins reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament last season, but with the addition of Sienna Betts, coach Cori Close will look for another deep postseason run.Sienna Betts leads Team USA to gold medal at FIBA U19 World CupSienna Betts secured her second gold medal for Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic. The UCLA signee averaged a double double in the tournament with 14.6 ppg, 10 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg and 2.1 bpg in 27.8 mpg in seven games.Team USA set a high tide mark for points in their opening game against Korea, securing a 134-53 win. Betts scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked the ball twice in 18 minutes. She shot an impressive 11-for-12 from the field.She also led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.