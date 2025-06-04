VIDEO: UConn national champ Azzi Fudd grinds on-court with trainer Chris Brickley for upcoming season without Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were teammates on the UConn Huskies for four years. They joined the team during the same class and played their freshman seasons in 2020-21 together. Fudd is returning for a fifth season after being granted medical redshirt status during her junior season. Conversely, Bueckers will not return and has started her WNBA career.

Together, the two UConn stars built incredible on-court chemistry. Off the court, they also appeared to be great friends. However, next year, Fudd will need to manage being on the Huskies without Bueckers.

On Wednesday, trainer Chris Brickley posted a clip of Fudd training on Instagram. He included a caption indicating how hard they are working. Fudd took the clip and reposted it to her Instagram story:

"We grinding and this upcoming season means a lot. We trying to be the best! Simple as that Azzi Fudd."

Image via Azzi Fudd's Instagram story.

After tearing her ACL in her junior season, Azzi Fudd returned for a strong season in 2024-25. Although she took a slight step back from her sophomore season, Fudd still had an impressive performance considering the severity of the injury she was returning from. She averaged 13.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.4 spg.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers go viral with a TikTok clip

While Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were great as teammates during their time together on UConn, they are also great friends who often post about each other on social media. On May 24, during a trip Fudd took to Dallas to visit Bueckers, Fudd posted a clip on TikTok that went viral.

In the clip, Fudd and Bueckers do a skit where they are out getting food. Fudd asks:

"How much was it?"

Bueckers responds:

"$200."

Fudd then says:

"Oh that's not bad."

Bueckers then jokingly leans forward, making a face because she paid for the meal. Fudd included a funny caption, implying Bueckers usually pays for their meals.

"Princess treatment every time I'm with her," Fudd wrote.

Paige Bueckers is in the midst of the first season of her WNBA career. She has played six games, averaging 14.7 ppg, 4.7 RPG, 6.7 apg, 2.0 spg and 1.0 bpg. However, she has missed the past two games due to concussion protocol. Neither the coaching staff nor Bueckers has indicated the severity of her injury. However, it does not appear likely that she will be out long-term.

