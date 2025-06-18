VIDEO: UConn's Kamorea Arnold reveals her go-to dance move to high school phenom Kaleena Smith 

UConn women's basketball star Kamorea Arnold is not only great at playing basketball, but she is great at dancing, too. The Husky sophomore revealed her talent during an interaction with talented high school basketball player, Kaleena Smith.

On Tuesday, in an Instagram clip shared by Overtime Select, Smith asked Arnold what her secret talent would be if she were in a talent show. Arnold replied that her talent was not a secret, but she loves break dancing.

"It's not a secret. I'll just break dance, I ain't gonna lie," Arnold said.

Asked which song she would be dancing to, Arnold said she would start krumping. It is a type of break dance that originated from a community of African Americans in Los Angeles in the early 2000s.

"I'll start krumping. So any Chris Brown song. I'll start doing some krumping stuff."

Arnold went on to reveal she had some krumping experience, but declined to disclose more details. Meanwhile, Smith admitted that she would probably make the same choice as Arnold when it comes to secret talents. But she would choose Whim Whamiee by PLUTO and YKNIECE as her song choice because it was her current top song.

Kamorea Arnold's UConn wants to sign Kaleena Smith

Ontario Christian High School junior, Kaleena Smith, is rated the number one player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. Brandon Clay, 247Sports' Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, described Smith as the "best women's high school basketball player in the country, regardless of class."

"Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands," Clay said per CBS. "Her ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated. Smith's poise and presence are at a different level than her peers."

National champions, UConn women's basketball, joined a growing list of top colleges that want Smith's commitment for her college basketball future. Other schools include South Carolina, UCLA, USC and LSU.

Averaging 29.1 points, 7.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 rebounds a game in her first two years in high school basketball, Smith was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

She also earned a spot on the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team. The 5-foot-6 guard also became the first women's high school basketball player to sign a NIL deal with sportswear giant Adidas last November.

Meanwhile, Smith visited UConn to see head coach Geno Auriemma in January. But hasn't revealed her final decision regarding her basketball future.

