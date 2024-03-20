Video of Virginia players celebrating March Madness selection resurfaces amid 25-point blowout loss against Colorado State

The Virginia Cavaliers lost 67-42 to the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament. The embarrassing loss came at the cost of other teams like Indiana State and Oklahoma Sooners losing their bid.

While fans were already furious with the selection committee's choices, a new video has resurfaced, adding more fuel to the fire. In the clip, the Cavaliers players and staff can be seen erupting in cheers when Virginia's name was announced during Selection Sunday.

Now, with the loss, fans are calling out the committee for choosing to include the Cavaliers over other deserving teams. Virginia had a 23-11 record this regular season that included nine losses with large margins. Its NET rating had fallen towards the end of the season due to losses.

Virginia's terrible performance gives Colorado State an easy win

The game was doomed for Virginia from the start. In the first half, the Cavs added just 14 points. From the 9:20 mark in the first half until 3:20 into the second half, the Cavaliers' score remained at 14 before Reece Beekman made a 2-point jumper. It added another 28 points before the final buzzer.

Beekman led the Cavaliers with 15 points, three rebounds and four assists. He was the only double-digit scorer for Virginia. In a post-game talk, the point guard said:

"That was a tough way to go out. Didn't imagine it to go that way at all. I don't want this game to define my whole season or my whole career."

Cavaliers' Issac McKneely also added:

"Going into the tournament, a lot of people said we shouldn't be here. We wanted to prove that we deserved to be here, so it was unfortunate to have an outing like that. I didn't think we played horrible. It's just, a lot of shots didn't go down."

The Rams' Joel Scott scored 23 points and 11 rebounds, Nique Clifford added 17 points and took 10 rebounds with six assists, while Patrick Cartier scored 12 points.

Colorado State coach Niko Medved said:

"We felt like we had an opportunity to win here tonight, but that's a Hall of Fame coach over there. That's an incredible program, one that I have an unbelievable amount of respect for. And so I didn't see this coming this way tonight at all. But I'm pretty pleased."

The Rams will next face Texas on Thursday.

