(Video) VJ Edgecombe answers what he's looking forward to on NBA Draft Day from 1,131 ft. above in the N.Y. sky

Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe is in New York for the 2025 NBA draft, which is set to take place on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Ahead of the big night, the 6-foot-5 guard made a stop at Edge NYC, the highest outdoor Skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, taking in the breathtaking views from 1,131 ft. above in the New York sky.

In an Instagram reel posted by the NBA Future Starts Now account on Monday, VJ took a moment to answer a few interview questions while at the Skydeck. When asked what he's most looking forward to on NBA draft night, he responded:

"Hearing my name called, man. Just looking at the emotions of my mom, my brother, and stuff like this. But just definitely hearing my name called."

In the video, VJ also mentioned his connection with the city of New York, describing it as where it all started to take off for him.

"It's good being back in New York. It's kind of where like everything started to you know take off for me."

VJ Edgecombe spent the latter part of his high school years in New York City, attending Long Island Lutheran School in Brookville. He then took his talents to Texas, where he made a smooth transition to college basketball with the Baylor Bears.

Now, he is making the leap to the NBA after a strong one-and-done season with the Baylor Bears. He appeared in 33 games, finishing the year with solid averages of 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

ESPN's NBA mock draft predicts VJ Edgecombe to land at No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers

According to ESPN's latest mock draft, VJ Edgecombe is projected to be the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, with the Philadelphia 76ers expected to select him. He's projected to go right after Cooper Flagg, who's expected to land with the Dallas Mavericks with the top pick, and Dylan Harper, projected to be taken by the San Antonio Spurs.

Further down the list, ESPN projects Kon Knueppel to go at No. 4 to the Charlotte Hornets, while Jeremiah Fears is expected to round out the top five, landing with the Utah Jazz at No. 5.

The 2025 NBA draft is a two-day event, scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

