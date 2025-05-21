VIDEO: White House welcomes national champions Florida Gators with an acoustic rendition of 'I Won't Back Down'

The Florida Gators are being honored for their accomplishments with a visit to the White House. The reigning NCAA Tournament champions made the trip to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and were welcomed by a musical tribute.

Florida Gators reporter Chris Harry shared on X that the team was welcomed to the White House by an acoustic rendition of 'I Won't Back Down' by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

"How’s this for a first-class White House welcome? #Gators," Harry's X post read.

The Gators arrived in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, with 15 players making the trip. The team took a tour of the Capitol building and was then welcomed to the White House by violin and guitar music. The players were scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at 4:00 p.m. Harry kept fans updated on the events of the day via X.

Florida is being celebrated for its national championship win last month. Todd Golden led his team to a conference tournament title in a dominant SEC and a No. 1 seed in March Madness. The Gators won six straight NCAA Tournament contests, including over fellow No. 1 seeds Houston and Auburn, to secure their first national title since going back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.

After a stellar season culminating in the ultimate prize, Florida is visiting the White House as the U.S. leader shows support.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Final Four-Florida Champions Celebration - Source: Imagn

Todd Golden on the "surreal" feeling of the NCAA championship

In just his third season as Florida's head coach, Todd Golden led the Gators to their first national championship in nearly two decades. He reflected on the successful season in an episode of 'The Sideline' with NCAA basketball correspondent Andy Katz.

"It's been an incredible experience, and the excitement here in Gainesville has been remarkable," Golden said.

Golden is just 39 years old, and his head coaching career spans just six seasons, including three at Florida. Katz asked the Gators coach how it feels to join the exclusive group of coaches who have won a national title, especially so early in his career.

"It's surreal to be honest," Golden said. "Obviously it's something that you dream about and and you work for. ... We just had a great group this season and team that was super well connected, very mature, very unselfish and our staff did a great job all year as well.

It's just something that we'll never forget, but it was an incredible experience and I'm just very proud to be a part of that elite group."

Coach Golden can continue soaking up the surreal feeling and celebrating his team's accomplishments with the Gators' visit to the White House.

