  • Villanova vs. UConn: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 09, 2025 19:47 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal-Villanova vs UConn - Source: Imagn
The Big East Tournament Semifinals clash has seen the first half be high-scoring as the top-seeded UConn Huskies are holding a 47-37 lead over the fifth-seeded Villanova Wildcats. Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is proving why she is one of the best players in college basketball as she has posted 21 points and three assists before the halftime break.

Let's take a closer look into the box scores after two quarters to see exactly what has happened in the Big East Tournament Semifinals between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies.

Villanova vs. UConn box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Villanova191837
UConn212647
Villanova Wildcats box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Denae CarterF3-80-00-022110106
Jasmine BascoeG3-81-40-112101017
Maddie WebberG5-91-30-0110101011
Jaliyah GreenG0-00-00-001100000
Maddie BurkeG3-52-40-013000028
Lara EdmansonF1-40-10-034100012
Dani CeserettiG0-00-00-000000010
Kaitlyn OrihelG 0-00-00-001100010
Ryanne AllenG 1-31-20-002000023
UConn Huskies box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Sarah StrongF4-70-12-2492110110
Jana El AlfyC2-20-01-202000015
Kaitlyn ChenG0-00-00-002200220
Azzi FuddG3-41-10-001100007
Paige BueckersG9-132-31-1013010121
Ice Brady

F 1-11-10-001000103
Ashlynn ShadeG 0-20-20-001100000
KK ArnoldG 0-10-11-200010001

हिन्दी