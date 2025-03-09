Villanova vs. UConn: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season
The Big East Tournament Semifinals clash has seen the first half be high-scoring as the top-seeded UConn Huskies are holding a 47-37 lead over the fifth-seeded Villanova Wildcats. Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is proving why she is one of the best players in college basketball as she has posted 21 points and three assists before the halftime break.
Let's take a closer look into the box scores after two quarters to see exactly what has happened in the Big East Tournament Semifinals between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies.
Villanova vs. UConn box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Villanova
19
18
37
UConn
21
26
47
Villanova Wildcats box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Denae Carter
F
3-8
0-0
0-0
2
2
1
1
0
1
0
6
Jasmine Bascoe
G
3-8
1-4
0-1
1
2
1
0
1
0
1
7
Maddie Webber
G
5-9
1-3
0-0
1
1
0
1
0
1
0
11
Jaliyah Green
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Maddie Burke
G
3-5
2-4
0-0
1
3
0
0
0
0
2
8
Lara Edmanson
F
1-4
0-1
0-0
3
4
1
0
0
0
1
2
Dani Ceseretti
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Kaitlyn Orihel
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
Ryanne Allen
G
1-3
1-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
3
UConn Huskies box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Sarah Strong
F
4-7
0-1
2-2
4
9
2
1
1
0
1
10
Jana El Alfy
C
2-2
0-0
1-2
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
5
Kaitlyn Chen
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
2
2
0
0
2
2
0
Azzi Fudd
G
3-4
1-1
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
7
Paige Bueckers
G
9-13
2-3
1-1
0
1
3
0
1
0
1
21
Ice Brady
F
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
3
Ashlynn Shade
G
0-2
0-2
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
KK Arnold
G
0-1
0-1
1-2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
