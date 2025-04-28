Virginia Tech recruiting: HC Mike Young secures commitment from German prospect Antonio Dorn

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has secured a commitment from German sensation Antonio Dorn, the player's agents Milan Nikolic and Cüneyt Üngör told ESPN on Saturday. Dorn is considered one of the top prospects, who recently played at Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim in the German ProA.
Dorn averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game for Bozic Estriche this past season, helping the team finish 9th in the 2nd division.
Dorn was born on May 25, 2003. The 7-foot center will turn 22 next month and is expected to play a key role for Virginia Tech next season.
The Hokies averaged 33.3 rebounds per game this past season, ranking 14th in the ACC in rebounding. Dorn's size is likely to help Young's Virginia Tech with his rebounding game.
Dorn is the third player that Virginia Tech has landed in the spring portal after West Virginia forward Amari Handsberry and Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha both committed to the Hokies.
In his freshman year at Delaware, Pasha put up 11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 3.9 apg, making 51.7% of his field goals. He was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and should bring more firepower to the Hokies' offense.
Meanwhile, Handsberry averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for West Virginia last season. He will add a different dynamic to Young's system.
Mike Young's Virginia Tech will hope to make the NCAA Tournament next season
Mike Young's Virginia Tech will be aiming to qualify for the NCAA Tournament next season. The Hokies have made some key additions to their roster and will look to make an appearance in March Madness.
This past season, Young's Hokies posted an underwhelming 13-19 record, losing their opening game of the ACC tournament.
Virginia Tech hired Young in 2019. Across six seasons, he has compiled a 105–85 record, leading the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament twice.
