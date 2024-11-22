Virginia vs. Tennessee: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 21)

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hold a 22-21 halftime lead over the Virginia Cavaliers in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship. The game has seen a lot of missed shots through the first 20 minutes.

Here's a closer look into the box scores and look at how the game has gone thus far.

Virginia vs. Tennessee box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Virginia 21 21 Tennessee 22 22

Virginia Cavaliers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Blake Buchanan F 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 6 0 0 3 0 0 4 Elijah Saunders F 1-7 1-2 0-0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 TJ Power F 0-3 0-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 Dai Dai Jones G 1-3 0-1 4-4 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 Isaac McKneely G 0-3 0-2 1-3 0 2 2 0 0 2 1 1 Jacob Cofie F 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 2 Ishan Sharma G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Andrew Rohde G 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 5

Tennessee Volunteers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Felix Okpara F 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 4 0 0 3 0 1 0 Igor Milicic Jr F 2-3 1-1 0-0 2 3 2 0 0 1 0 5 Zakai Zeigler G 0-5 0-3 0-0 0 3 2 1 1 2 0 0 Chaz Lanier G 3-10 2-4 0-0 1 2 0 1 0 2 1 8 Jahmai Mashack G 2-4 1-1 0-2 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 5 Cade Phillips F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Gavin Paull G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Gainey G 0-2 0-2 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 Darlinstone Dubar G 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 4

