Virginia vs. Tennessee: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 21)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 22, 2024 04:28 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel (Image Source: IMAGN)

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hold a 22-21 halftime lead over the Virginia Cavaliers in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship. The game has seen a lot of missed shots through the first 20 minutes.

Here's a closer look into the box scores and look at how the game has gone thus far.

Virginia vs. Tennessee box score

Virginia vs. Tennessee box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Virginia21 21
Tennessee22 22
also-read-trending Trending

Virginia Cavaliers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Blake BuchananF2-20-00-016003004
Elijah SaundersF1-71-20-014000003
TJ PowerF0-30-20-002001100
Dai Dai JonesG1-30-14-400000216
Isaac McKneelyG0-30-21-302200211
Jacob CofieF 1-20-10-001000212
Ishan SharmaG 0-00-00-000000020
Andrew RohdeG 2-41-20-001200115

Tennessee Volunteers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Felix OkparaF0-30-00-014003010
Igor Milicic JrF2-31-10-023200105
Zakai ZeiglerG0-50-30-003211200
Chaz LanierG3-102-40-012010218
Jahmai MashackG2-41-10-202010015
Cade PhillipsF0-00-00-000000010
Gavin PaullG 0-00-00-000000000
Jordan GaineyG 0-20-20-012100110
Darlinstone DubarG 2-30-10-013000014

Edited by Veer Badani
