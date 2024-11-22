Virginia vs. Tennessee: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 21)
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hold a 22-21 halftime lead over the Virginia Cavaliers in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship. The game has seen a lot of missed shots through the first 20 minutes.
Here's a closer look into the box scores and look at how the game has gone thus far.
Virginia vs. Tennessee box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Virginia
21
21
Tennessee
22
22
Virginia Cavaliers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Blake Buchanan
F
2-2
0-0
0-0
1
6
0
0
3
0
0
4
Elijah Saunders
F
1-7
1-2
0-0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
3
TJ Power
F
0-3
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
1
1
0
0
Dai Dai Jones
G
1-3
0-1
4-4
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
6
Isaac McKneely
G
0-3
0-2
1-3
0
2
2
0
0
2
1
1
Jacob Cofie
F
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
2
1
2
Ishan Sharma
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Andrew Rohde
G
2-4
1-2
0-0
0
1
2
0
0
1
1
5
Tennessee Volunteers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Felix Okpara
F
0-3
0-0
0-0
1
4
0
0
3
0
1
0
Igor Milicic Jr
F
2-3
1-1
0-0
2
3
2
0
0
1
0
5
Zakai Zeigler
G
0-5
0-3
0-0
0
3
2
1
1
2
0
0
Chaz Lanier
G
3-10
2-4
0-0
1
2
0
1
0
2
1
8
Jahmai Mashack
G
2-4
1-1
0-2
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
5
Cade Phillips
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Gavin Paull
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jordan Gainey
G
0-2
0-2
0-0
1
2
1
0
0
1
1
0
Darlinstone Dubar
G
2-3
0-1
0-0
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
4
