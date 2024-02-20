Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Player Stats and Box Score, February 19, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Virginia Cavaliers visited the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday in a 16th ACC matchup for the former, and the 15th for the latter. The Cavaliers entered the game with a 20-6 record, which included victories in nine of their past 10 games after a slow start to the season. Meanwhile, the Hokies were 14-11 and had dropped four of their past five games.
While Virginia is seemingly in a strong position to return to the NCAA Tournament, they have matchups with the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and No.10 North Carolina Tar Heels remaining on their schedule, increasing their need to pile up victories. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will need a strong performance down the stretch to return to the postseason.
The game remained close early on with the Hokies jumping out to a 16-14 lead. Over the next eight and a half minutes, they went on a 20-0 run to create a big gap. While the Cavaliers scored the final two points of the half, they went into the locker room down, 36-16. Virginia Tech scored seven straight points to open the next quarter, pushing their lead to 27.
Virginia was never able to get back in the game and wound up falling by a final score, 75-41. The Cavaliers dropped to 20-7 and 11-5 in ACC play, however, they remain third in the conference. The Hokies improved to 15-11 and 7-8 in conference play, climbing to 10th in the ACC standings.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Player Stats and Box Score
Virginia Cavaliers
The Virginia Cavaliers had just one player, Isaac McKneely, finish in double figures as he had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Leading scorer Reece Beekman finished with just seven points in 30 minutes, shooting 3-of-10 from the field. As a team, the Cavaliers shot just 33% from the field, 17% from beyond the arc and 71% from the free-throw line while turning the ball over 10 times.
Virginia Tech Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies had four players finish in double figures led by Lynn Kidd, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Leading scorer Sean Pedulla finished with just five points in 28 minutes, shooting 2-of-8 from the field.
As a team, the Hokies shot 51% from the field, 35% from 3-point land and 76% from the free-throw line while turning the ball over five times.