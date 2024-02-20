Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Player Stats and Box Score, February 19, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Virginia Cavaliers visited the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday in a 16th ACC matchup for the former, and the 15th for the latter. The Cavaliers entered the game with a 20-6 record, which included victories in nine of their past 10 games after a slow start to the season. Meanwhile, the Hokies were 14-11 and had dropped four of their past five games.

While Virginia is seemingly in a strong position to return to the NCAA Tournament, they have matchups with the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and No.10 North Carolina Tar Heels remaining on their schedule, increasing their need to pile up victories. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will need a strong performance down the stretch to return to the postseason.

The game remained close early on with the Hokies jumping out to a 16-14 lead. Over the next eight and a half minutes, they went on a 20-0 run to create a big gap. While the Cavaliers scored the final two points of the half, they went into the locker room down, 36-16. Virginia Tech scored seven straight points to open the next quarter, pushing their lead to 27.

Virginia was never able to get back in the game and wound up falling by a final score, 75-41. The Cavaliers dropped to 20-7 and 11-5 in ACC play, however, they remain third in the conference. The Hokies improved to 15-11 and 7-8 in conference play, climbing to 10th in the ACC standings.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Player Stats and Box Score

Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers had just one player, Isaac McKneely, finish in double figures as he had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Leading scorer Reece Beekman finished with just seven points in 30 minutes, shooting 3-of-10 from the field. As a team, the Cavaliers shot just 33% from the field, 17% from beyond the arc and 71% from the free-throw line while turning the ball over 10 times.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF Reece Beekman 30 7 3 2 0 0 3-10 1-3 0-0 3 2 Isaac McKneely 29 11 2 1 0 0 4-8 1-4 2-2 0 2 Ryan Dunn 22 2 5 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 3 Andrew Rohde 16 0 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 2 1 Jordan Minor 13 5 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 3-5 1 2 Dante Harris 24 6 3 2 2 0 3-8 0-2 0-0 1 0 Jacob Groves 18 2 4 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 Blake Buchanan 17 0 5 0 0 2 0-5 0-0 0-0 0 3 Taine Murray 13 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 Leon Bond 10 2 2 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 2 Elijah Gertrude 8 4 0 1 1 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 0 0

Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies had four players finish in double figures led by Lynn Kidd, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Leading scorer Sean Pedulla finished with just five points in 28 minutes, shooting 2-of-8 from the field.

As a team, the Hokies shot 51% from the field, 35% from 3-point land and 76% from the free-throw line while turning the ball over five times.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF MJ Collins 37 4 5 5 0 0 2-9 0-3 0-0 3 1 Robbie Beran 28 13 4 0 0 3 4-4 2-2 3-3 1 0 Sean Pedulla 28 8 5 1 1 0 2-8 0-4 4-4 0 0 Hunter Cattoor 25 6 2 1 1 0 2-6 2-4 0-0 0 1 Lynn Kidd 18 14 7 0 1 1 5-5 0-0 4-4 0 1 Tyler Nickel 27 13 4 6 0 0 5-9 2-5 1-2 1 1 Mylyjael Poteat 18 11 2 2 1 0 5-7 0-0 1-4 0 1 Jaydon Young 5 6 0 1 0 0 2-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 Patrick Wessler 4 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 John Camden 4 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 Brandon Rechsteiner 4 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 Michael Ward 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 Conner Venable 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0