VJ Edgecombe bids farewell to Baylor fans in heartfelt message following NBA Draft decision

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe announced his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft on Sunday. The player posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, thanking the Bears fans for their support after one collegiate season.

Ad

"Every step I’ve taken, every sacrifice made—it all leads to this," Edgecombe wrote in the caption of his IG video.

Ad

Trending

In another slide of his post, Edgecombe posted a note thanking God, his coaches and Baylor for giving him a platform to launch his career into the pro league.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love and allowing me to be in the position that I am in today," Edgecombe wrote. "From a young age, it was always my dream to play for a school that felt like home and embraced me like family. I was blessed to find that at Baylor.

Ad

"To my coaches and teammates: thank you for challenging me every single day and helping me grow into the best version of myself. To the amazing Baylor fans: thank you for welcoming me and making me feel like one of your own. I’ll always be grateful for the love and support. After many heartfelt talks with my family and coaches, I’ve made the decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft."

Ad

Edgecombe is projected as a top-five pick in this year's draft. He had an excellent season at Baylor and hopes to hear his name being called out at the grand event on June 25.

VJ Edgecombe helped Baylor reach the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Baylor star VJ Edgecombe - Source: Getty

VJ Edgecombe helped Baylor to the NCAA Tournament this past season. The Bears earned the No. 9 seed for March Madness and upset No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the first round.

Ad

However, Edgecombe's Baylor was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by top-seeded Duke in the second round.

Edgecombe finished his collegiate career at Baylor, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and also earned an All-Big 12 second-team selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here